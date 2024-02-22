Shaitaan trailer: Ajay Devgn, Jyotika fight evil R Madhavan to free their daughter from his hypnosis

The trailer of Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R Madhavan's horror film, Shaitaan, has fans calling it a masterpiece.

Ajay Devgn, Jyothika, and R Madhav are all set to entertain the audience and give them goosebumps with their horror film Shaitaan. The makers recently unveiled the trailer of the film leaving fans excited for the film.

The trailer of the film takes the audience on a journey with Kabir and his family's fun weekend retreat taking a nightmarish turn when they let a friendly but mysterious stranger (R Madhavan) into their house. As the clock ticks, the stranger hypnotizes their daughter and makes her harm herself and others in her family. Ajay Devgn and Jyotika can be seen fighting to save their daughter and find a cure to end the black magic done by R Madhavan who wants to take their daughter with him.

The trailer had netizens praising R Madhavan and Ajay Devgn's performance and calling it a 'masterpiece' already. One of the comments read, 'This is going to be a blockbuster...superb..." Another user wrote, "Aj & R Madhavan sir performance is next level." Another user commented, "This is one of the best ever act of Maddy for sure." Another comment read, "R Madhavan sir as villain looking scary and strong."

Ajay had previously shared his first look from the film and had said, “Jab baat apne parivaar par aaye, tab woh har #Shaitaan se lad jaayega.” R Madhavan will play the titular role in the film and he shared his first look with the caption, “Main Hoon Shaitaan.” Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and directed by Vikas Bahl. It is set to theatrically release on 8th March 2024.