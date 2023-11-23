Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is '100 times better than' Aamir's 3 Idiots, claims industry insider: 'It will break all records'

Headlines

An industry insider associated with Dunki has said that the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is '100 times better' than Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 10:05 AM IST

Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan’s third film of the year, is set to release in December. The actor, who is riding high on the success of Pathaan and Jawan, is now collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani in a more grounded, less action-oriented film. And given that it is Shah Rukh and Hirani’s first collab, expectations are high from this film. Now, if a leading filmmaker and casting director is to be believed, Dunki is a ‘hundred times better’ than one of Hirani’s seminal works – 3 Idiots.

Now, the film’s casting director Mukesh Chhabra has shed some light on Dunki. In a chat with Indian Express, he said, “When I read the script of Dunki, I was blown away. If you loved 3 Idiots, it is going to be 100 times better than that. I have cried whenever I have read the script. Every time.”

Rajkumar Hirani is known for making content-based things backed by a solid plot. This is in stark contrast to the two Shah Rukh films that released and broke box office records this year. Both Jawan and Pathaan were action entertainers and both earned in excess of Rs 1000 crore. But given tha Hirani has managed to break box office record with his story-backed films too, fans are eagerly awaiting for this blockbuster combination.

Talking about th film’s expected box office performance, Chhabra added, “The film will break all the records. It is the purest form of filmmaking, like how we remember Anand, Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s films, Do Aankhen Barah Haath? Same way you will be talking about Dunki for many, many years to come. I mean it. Every piece of my heart feels this.”

Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. The film is set to release in theatres on December 21 ahead of the Christmas weekend. It will be clashing with Prabhas’ pan-India film Salaar at the box office.

