BetterCommerce Receives Recognition from Gartner as Digital Commerce Vendor of the year

Private chats of Pakistan cricket sensation, Imam-ul-Haq leaked online prior to nikah ceremony

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani to participate at Bigg Boss 17 as wildcard contestant, here's when he will enter in the house

Dunki or The Archies? Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan which movie is he more excited for, actor replies: 'I think we are...'

Meet man who built India's first unicorn of 2022 with wife, earned Rs 30 crore in...

Dunki or The Archies? Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan which movie is he more excited for, actor replies: 'I think we are...'

A fan of Shah Rukh Khan asked him which movie has made her more excited, his upcoming movie Dunki, or his daughter, Suhana Khan's debut movie, The Archies.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 07:31 PM IST

Before Shah Rukh Khan will mesmerise his fans with Dunki, his daughter, Suhana Khan will make her big screen debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Shah Rukh Khan has opened up about his excitement for Suhana's debut movie and shared his thoughts about The Archies. 

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan held an Ask Me Anything session on X (formerly Twitter) after unveiling the Dunki song, Lutt Putt Gaya. A fan asked him if he's more excited for Dunki or Suhana's The Archies. The internet user asked, "What are you more excited for Dunki or Archies? #ASKSRK." Shah Rukh noticed the tweet, and he gave a quirky reply, "Suhana loves Dunki and I love Archies. Between the two of us, I think we are all sorted. #Dunki." 

A netizen shared a poster of Tom Cruise's latest movie, Mission: Impossible Dead Recogniing Part One (M:I 7). In the poster, Tom is captured performing the popular, deadly bike stunt. Sharing the poster, the internet user asked Shah Rukh if he would like to perform such a daredevil stunt on the big screen. The netizen asked, "@iamsrk Have you ever thought of doing something like Tom Cruise did in MI:7? #AskSRK" 

Shah Rukh Khan came up with a quirky reply and shared what's stopping him from performing such a deadly stunt, "Mere paas motorcycle nahi hai yaar! (I don't have a motorcycle) #Dunki." 

About Dunki and The Archies 

December would be an interesting month for Shah Rukh Khan fans. In the first week of the month, Zoya will bring The Archies, which will be the launchpad to Suhana, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, and Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor. The movie will premiere on December 7. 

Two weeks after The Archies, Shah Rukh Khan will bring his third theatrical release, Dunki. The Rajkumar Hirani-directed film will release in the cinemas on December 22. Dunki will also star Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. 

