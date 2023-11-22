Headlines

This is India's 'most expensive' market, its per square feet rent is Rs...

DNA Verified: Does Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki show support to Palestine by showing it's flag in new poster? Here's the truth

Isha Ambani backed beauty brand Tira opening first store in Delhi, Rs 8.4 lakh crore firm’s push against Nykaa

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse LIVE: Location for vertical drilling identified to evacuate 41 trapped labourers

This faded star's movie was highest grossing Hindi film for one day, fans alleged another film faked earnings for record

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This is India's 'most expensive' market, its per square feet rent is Rs...

Isha Ambani backed beauty brand Tira opening first store in Delhi, Rs 8.4 lakh crore firm’s push against Nykaa

This faded star's movie was highest grossing Hindi film for one day, fans alleged another film faked earnings for record

Top 10 most popular Indian stars of 2023

6 ways to overcome loneliness

7 tips to boost eye health and maintain good vision

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

Shocking Video! Yemen’s Houthi Rebels Share Chilling Clips Of Hijacking An India-Bound Ship

Israel Hamas War: Hezbollah Launches 25 Rockets, 3 Suicide Drones In Northern Israel, Worries US!

At Least Two Dead, 10 Injured After Under-Construction Stadium Collapses In Telangana

DNA Verified: Does Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki show support to Palestine by showing it's flag in new poster? Here's the truth

This faded star's movie was highest grossing Hindi film for one day, fans alleged another film faked earnings for record

Ananya Panday says comments on her body still make her feel insecure, shares how she deals with social media trolls

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

DNA Verified: Does Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki show support to Palestine by showing it's flag in new poster? Here's the truth

DNA Verified: A fact check into the claim that Shah Rukh Khan's next film Dunki shows support to Palestine in the ongoing Israel-Hamas War.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 10:18 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Dunki is one of the most heavily-anticipated films of the year. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial brings the actor and the filmmaker together for the first time. As the release of the film draws closer – less than a month left now – the promotions have begun in full swing. On Tuesday, Shah Rukh dropped a poster of the film’s first song giving a glimpse of him and Taapsee Pannu. However, many fans began associating one element in the poster with the Israel-Hamas War and many said it was the film’s ‘endorsement’ of the Palestinian cause.

Why are fans commenting about Palestine under Dunki’s new poster

Shah Rukh shared the poster of Dunki’s first song Lutt Putt Gaya on Tuesday. The poster shows Shah Rukh and the film’s feale lead Taapsee Pannu on a busy street somewhere in Punjab. A crowd with paintedfaces can be seen around them, and a few flags of other countries are also visible. Among them is one flag in black, white, and red in the left of the frame, which many fans have called the Palestinian flag. Many have taken the flag’s presence in the poster as some sort of support for Palestine from Shah Rukh or Dunki during the ongoing Israel-Hamas War. Many comments on Shah Rukh’s post have thanked him for the ‘support’.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Does Dunki drop 2 contain the Palestinian flag?

The simple answer is no. The red, black, and white flag on the left border of the frame in the poster is of the United Arab Emirates and not Palestine. While the two flags are similar in colour scheme, they differ in design. The Palestinian flag has a red triangle protrusion that the Emirati flag does not, something that is clearly visible in the Dunki poster. In fact, many other countries in Central Asia have similar flags with same colours and minor differences in design. Having the UAE flag in the poster makes sense because it also has flags of Canada and the UK. The Hirani film is based on illegal immigration with the plot connected to Indias who immigrate to these countries in search of better prospects. The film’s first video asset – dubbed Dunki Drop 1 – showed as much.

All about Dunki

Apart from Shah Rukh and Taapsee, Dunki also stars Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Satish Shah, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. The film is set to release in theatres on December 21 where it will be clashing with Prasanth Neel’s Prabhas-starrer pan-India film Salaar.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan to start shoot for Siddharth Anand's directorial King from this month

Who are Houthis, group behind hijacking India-bound cargo ship with 25 crew members? Know Hamas connection

Meet man who worked as civil servant for 25 years, resigned as IAS to become...

This star gave no solo hit, actresses refused to work with him, asked to quit acting, now earns Rs 100 crore per year

Delhi: Devotees stand in knee-deep toxic foam in Yamuna for Chhath Puja

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE