DNA Verified: Does Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki show support to Palestine by showing it's flag in new poster? Here's the truth

DNA Verified: A fact check into the claim that Shah Rukh Khan's next film Dunki shows support to Palestine in the ongoing Israel-Hamas War.

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Dunki is one of the most heavily-anticipated films of the year. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial brings the actor and the filmmaker together for the first time. As the release of the film draws closer – less than a month left now – the promotions have begun in full swing. On Tuesday, Shah Rukh dropped a poster of the film’s first song giving a glimpse of him and Taapsee Pannu. However, many fans began associating one element in the poster with the Israel-Hamas War and many said it was the film’s ‘endorsement’ of the Palestinian cause.

Why are fans commenting about Palestine under Dunki’s new poster

Shah Rukh shared the poster of Dunki’s first song Lutt Putt Gaya on Tuesday. The poster shows Shah Rukh and the film’s feale lead Taapsee Pannu on a busy street somewhere in Punjab. A crowd with paintedfaces can be seen around them, and a few flags of other countries are also visible. Among them is one flag in black, white, and red in the left of the frame, which many fans have called the Palestinian flag. Many have taken the flag’s presence in the poster as some sort of support for Palestine from Shah Rukh or Dunki during the ongoing Israel-Hamas War. Many comments on Shah Rukh’s post have thanked him for the ‘support’.

Does Dunki drop 2 contain the Palestinian flag?

The simple answer is no. The red, black, and white flag on the left border of the frame in the poster is of the United Arab Emirates and not Palestine. While the two flags are similar in colour scheme, they differ in design. The Palestinian flag has a red triangle protrusion that the Emirati flag does not, something that is clearly visible in the Dunki poster. In fact, many other countries in Central Asia have similar flags with same colours and minor differences in design. Having the UAE flag in the poster makes sense because it also has flags of Canada and the UK. The Hirani film is based on illegal immigration with the plot connected to Indias who immigrate to these countries in search of better prospects. The film’s first video asset – dubbed Dunki Drop 1 – showed as much.

All about Dunki

Apart from Shah Rukh and Taapsee, Dunki also stars Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Satish Shah, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. The film is set to release in theatres on December 21 where it will be clashing with Prasanth Neel’s Prabhas-starrer pan-India film Salaar.