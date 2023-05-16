Shah Rukh Khan lifts Suhana Khan as she sleeps in his arms in throwback viral video: Watch

Credit: SRK1000faces/Instagram

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is one of the biggest names in India, is not only a good actor but also an amazing father and this throwback viral video is the proof. In the clip that is now going viral on social media, SRK can be seen lifting his daughter Suhana Khan as she was sleeping.

In the video from the years 2009, SRK can be seen lifting Suhana and taking her home as she was sleeping in his arm. The video has been shared by one of SRK’s fanpages with the caption, “the kind of papa every child deserves. Shah Rukh Khan (as Self) Credit: TLC Release Date: 2009.”

Watch video:

Netizens have reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Every daddy is like Shahrukh not only him , whenever I felt asleep in car my father also took me like this and kept me in my bed at home ..Every dad does this for their sleeping kids.” The second one said, “I wish my father was like this… I envy girls who have good fathers. They are so luckly.” The third one said, “He's so soft with them.” The fourth one said, “Beautiful sweet papa. Love the music with this clip, the quick sighs: ah! Says it all really.”

In another throwback video, SRK can be seen playing with Aryan Khan and calling him his best friend when he was a child. In the clip, SRK can be heard saying, “I don’t have many friends so I think of Aryan Khan as my best friend. Really, I mean my best. I have four childhood friends. Maybe he is a little young but I think of him as my best friend. Suhana is Aryan’s best friend.”

Aryan interrupted, “No.” SRK laughed and said, “Okay…So… I think my kids as my really close friends.”Netizens have reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Shahrukh ...you never needed any extra friends from outside to share your deepest secrets, to make your crime partners when you already have 4 best friends in your home...your Aryan, Suhana, Abram and Gauri, you have given your entire life to these 4 friends for which they never kept any grudges against you ....You became a caring Husband, a dotting Father, a Joker, a Chef, a PS 3 Player, a Traveller,, everything which you can become in life and your best friends also loved you as a giving father, husband not as a Star or Actor ... Shahrukh when you are outside your home your stardom and fandom life begins but when you are at home, around the gardens, in the balcony of your home, you are a completely different human being, you live a life of a common man with a Happy Family.”

