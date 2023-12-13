Shah Rukh Khan fans to organise Dunki first day first shows in 240 Indian cities and in 50 overseas locations

Fans are leaving no stone unturned to express their love for Dunki, the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. The emotional drama releases in cinemas on Decemer 21.

After the two blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Dunki, his third release of the year. The superstar finally collaborates with Rajkumar Hirani after 20 years as the director had wanted him to play the lead role in his debut film Munna Bhai MBBS in 2003.

Fans are leaving no stone unturned to express their love for this combination and the emotional drama created by them. Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club, which claims itself to be the world's biggest Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club on the internet, is organising the Dunki first day first shows in more than 240 Indian cities and in over 50 overseas locations, covering more than 750 shows over the weekend.

Sharing the list of these Indian cities on its X (previously known as Twitter) account, Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club wrote, "Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club Organizing 100% Fans Driven Shows of #Dunki in 240+ Cities in India and 50+ Overseas Locations Worldwide which will cover 750+ shows over the weekend. Celebrate #DunkiWithTeamSRK and feel the vibe of a super fan."

Be it Dunki Drop 1, Dunki Drop 2 - the song Lutt Putt Gaya, Dunki Drop 3 - the song Nikle the Kabhi Hum Ghar Se, Dunki Drop 4 - the trailer and Dunki Drop 5 - the song O Maahi, fans have showered immense love on the film's promotional assets.

Apart from Shah Rukh, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial also features a strong ensemble comprising of Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover.

A Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on December 21, 2023.



