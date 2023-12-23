Shah Rukh Khan breaks silence on his 4-year acting break, reveals what prompted it: ‘Mujhe aisa laga main…’

Shah Rukh Khan breaks silence on taking 4-year acting break, reveals what prompted it.

Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film of 2023, Dunki released in theatres on December 21. The film opened to mixed responses from the audience. The actor made his comeback this year with Pathaan and now, he has opened up on the reason behind taking a 4-year-long break from acting.

Talking about his break from acting, Shah Rukh Khan said, "Actually, I didn’t take a break for 4 years. Honestly, I thought in the one-to-one and a half years that I have distanced from myself. An actor needs to be very close to himself. But films are so big and huge sometimes that you get carried away, not in a bad way, but people forget their own experiences in daily life. So I just wanted to stay with myself."

He added, "So I thought, I should sit for 6-8 months and to be honest, I didn’t have any film either. I don’t sign films in a hiatus. I don’t stress about which film should I sign next. I am a little lazy internally. I think I took a break for 1 year and then the pandemic hit, so that stretched to 4 years. There was no concerted effort or thought process behind it."

He further added how he spent his break and said, "I watched a lot of films during that break of every genre. Normally we don’t get time to watch films because we are on set. I thought there were certain films that I liked a lot but the audience didn’t, so I should do that zone’s films and try to make it better. So there were thoughts like these. And the bottom line for every actor is how many people we can entertain. The box office numbers do give happiness business-wise but I think every creative person in the film industry wants how much was I able to entertain. So I am very happy, that this year I was able to entertain so much. For me, to end my entertaining year with Dunki is the biggest high for me and I think it will entertain the audience a lot. It might entertain so much that I can again take a break for 2-3 years."

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki is a story of 5 friends from Punjab who wish to go to the UK, however, after failing the legal route, they turn to the illegal way to reach there. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, Vikram Kochhar, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani along with others in key roles. The film has collected over Rs 50 crore worldwide in 2 days and is inching closer to Rs 100 crore mark.

