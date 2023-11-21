Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan to start shooting for Siddharth Anand's directorial King from this month

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan will start shooting for upcoming film King in January 2024

Suhana Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, one of the most loved father-daughter duo in Bollywood, will be seen sharing the screen space in Siddharth Anand's directorial King. As per media reports, they will start shooting for the film from January.

As per Pinkvilla report, Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan will start shooting in January 2024. A source close to development said, “The film has been titled King and will be a one-of-a-kind action thriller with strong dynamics shared by Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. One would have expected SRK and Suhana to team up on a relatively soft film against the backdrop of father and daughter, but they are ready to break the norm by collaborating for the first time on an action thriller.”

Preparations for King are in full swing, gearing up for shooting set to kick off in January 2024. “Siddharth and Shah Rukh Khan formed a great bond through the Pathaan shoot and are all ready to expand that further with King. Siddharth has proved himself to be the best in action at the moment and he will be overseeing all the action blocks in the King. In fact, Sid and his team will be actively involved in designing the action too,”said the source.

Meanwhile, Sujoy is currently occupied with the pre-production tasks for The King while simultaneously giving the finishing touches to the script of this gripping action thriller. “The flavor of action in King will be very different from what SRK has done in Pathaan and Jawan. This one would be sleek with a lot of chase sequences. However, the core plot is emotional and driven by the story. It has lots of twists and turns, which is the reason why Sujoy has been bestowed with the responsibility of direction,” said the source.

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, scheduled for December 21. SRK is poised for a triumphant streak in 2023, building on the massive success of Pathaan and Jawan.