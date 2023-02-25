Selfiee box office prediction day 2: Akshay Kumar's film continues dismal run, likely to collect Rs 3.30 crore

Selfiee/File photo

Starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the leading roles, Selfiee released in the theatres this Friday and took a disastrous opening of Rs 2.55 crore on its opening day, as per the trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The Raj Mehta directorial has continued its dismal run at the box office on its second day and showed no signs of significant growth.

As per the entertainment tracking platform Sacnilk.com, Selfiee collected Rs 3.30 crore on Saturday, February 25, as per the early trade estimates. This takes the film's two-day collection to Rs 5.85 crore, which is quite a worrisome figure for Bollywood given that the film has been a solo release, stars Akshay, and did an aggressive promotional campaign before its release.

Selfiee, which also stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha as the two leading ladies, is an official remake of the Malayalam comedy-drama Driving Licence, in which Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu play the superstar Hareendran and the Motor Vehicle Inspector Kuruvila Joseph, respectively. The original is streaming on Prime Video with Hindi subtitles.

Prithviraj Sukumaran has also co-produced the Hindi remake under his banner Prithviraj Productions, along with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films, Star Studios, and Listin Stephen's Magic Frames, which also bankrolled the 2019 original film.

Before Selfiee, Akshay's Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, and Ram Setu have also received a terrible response at the box office. His upcoming films include OMG 2, Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake, Capsule Gill, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and the next installment in the Hera Pheri series.



