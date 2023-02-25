KRK mocks Akshay Kumar-starrer Selfiee's terrible box office opening: 'Bheekh maangne se kisi ko...'

Selfiee-KRK/File photos

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi-starrer comedy drama Selfiee has been a solo release this week and still, the comedy-drama has failed to attract audiences to the theatres. As shared by the trade analyst Taran Analyst on his social media handles, the Raj Mehta directorial only collected Rs 2.55 crore on its opening day.

The self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK mocked the film's terrible opening as he took to Twitter and wrote, "Disaster opening of #SELFIEE is proof, Ki door to door Bhatakne Se, Shahar Shahar Jakar Bheekh Maangne Se Kisi Film Ko Opening Nahi Mil Sakti. (The disaster opening of Selfiee is proof that wandering from door to door and begging at multiple cities does not ensure a film it's opening)".

He continued, "If entire Bollywood will promote, still a bad film won’t work. If your film is good then only it will work at the box office." Well, his statement isn't incorrect since Akshay took Salman Khan and Ram Charan's help to promote his latest release as the two superstars were seen dancing to the track Main Khiladi, the remixed version of the 1994 song Main Khiladi Tu Anari featuring Akshay himself with Saif Ali Khan.

Disaster opening of #SELFIEE is proof, Ki door to door Bhatakne Se, Shahar Shahar Jakar Bheekh Maangne Se Kisi Film Ko Opening Nahi Mil Sakti. If entire Bollywood will promote still a bad film won’t work. If your film is good then only it will work at the box office. February 25, 2023

Kangana Ranaut also attacked Karan Johar, who is one of the film's producers, blaming him for its disastrous opening day collections. Reacting to a news portal that carried a tweet calling Akshay her 'male version', the actress tweeted, "Karan Johar's film didn't even earn Rs 10 lakh, but the media is neither using his name nor his production's name, I am being called the reason for the film getting flop even when I am not attached to it)".

For the unversed, Selfiee is an official Hindi remake of the Malayalam comedy-drama Driving Licence starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the leading roles. The 2019 original film, directed by Lal Jr., is streaming on Prime Video with Hindi subtitles.



READ | Rabia & Olivia movie review: A desperate attempt to gain sympathy and a complete waste of your time