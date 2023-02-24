Search icon
Kangana Ranaut reacts to Akshay Kumar being called her 'male version' after Selfiee sees disastrous box office opening

Kangana Ranaut attacked Karan Johar, who is one of the producers of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Selfiee.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 10:45 PM IST

Starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles, the comedy-drama Selfiee was released in the theatres on Friday, February 24, and has taken an extremely low opening at the box office. The Raj Mehta directorial stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty as the leading ladies.

Akshay Kumar plays the Bollywood star Vijay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi plays an RTO officer Om Prakash Aggarwal. The superstar and his superfan collide with each other when Vijay needs to get a driving license urgently and Om asks him to come to the RTO office so that he can simply get a selfie with him.

As per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.com, Selfiee has only collected Rs 3 crore on its opening day. A news portal shared a tweet calling Akshay Kumar the 'male version' of Kangana Ranaut with a list of consecutive flops delivered by both actors. Reacting to the same, Kangana attacked Karan Johar as he is one of the producers of Selfiee.

Sharing the piece on her Twitter, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Meanwhile Karan Johar ki film ne 10 lakh bhi nahi kamaye, lekin media wale na uska naam use kar rahe hain na uske production ka naam, jiss film se mera koi lena dena nahi uska flop hone ka reason bhi mujhe bataya ja raha hai. Wah bhai Karan Johar wah!! (Meanwhile, Karan Johar's film didn't even earn Rs 10 lakh, but the media is neither using his name nor his production's name, I am being called the reason for the film getting flop even when I am not attached to it. Wow Karan Johar wow!!)".

The Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi-starrer is an official Hindi remake of the Malayalam comedy-drama Driving Licence, in which Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu play the superstar Hareendran and the Motor Vehicle Inspector Kuruvila Joseph, respectively. Deepti Sati and Miya George are the leading ladies playing Prithviraj and Suraj's wife in the Lal Jr. directorial.

READ | Selfiee movie review: Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi film is a stale 90s’ comedy disguised as modern masala flick

