Javed Akhtar reacts to Kangana Ranaut praising him for his viral remark in Pakistan: 'I don't consider her important'

While attending an event in Pakistan, Javed Akhtar stated that the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks are roaming free in the neighbouring nation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 01:23 PM IST

Javed Akhtar-Kangana Ranaut/File photos

After Javed Akhtar called out Pakistan-sponsored terrorism while attending the Faiz Festival in Lahore recently, he earned praise from Indians for reminding Pakistanis that the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks are still roaming free in their country. Kangana Ranaut too applauded Akhtar's remarks and termed it "Ghar me ghus ke maare (Attacked at their home itself)".

Javed and Kangana are known to have two polar opposite political beliefs. While Kangana usually supports the ring-wingers, Javed is more of a liberal-minded individual. Now, the 78-year-old screenwriter, lyricist, and poet has reacted to the actress's compliment for him in his recent interview.

While talking to NDTV, the anchor asked the lyricist his opinion on Kangana's comment, Javed first ignored him and said, "What is the next question?". When the anchor further prodded the veteran artist and said, "It is an important remark made by Kangana. How do respond to that?", Javed replied, "I don't consider Kangana important so how can she make an important remark. Forget about her. Chaliye aage (Let's move forward)".

For the unversed, in November 2020, Javed Akhtar filed a complaint claiming Kangana Ranaut had made defamatory statements against him in a television interview, which allegedly damaged his reputation. Akhtar in his complaint claimed that the actress dragged his name during an interview while referring to a 'coterie' existing in Bollywood, following actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June 2020. 

In response, Kangana had filed a cross-complaint raising allegations against the lyricist of criminal conspiracy and outraging modesty by invading her privacy. Since then, the two of them have been at loggerheads with each other until recently when she lauded Akhtar for his viral remark in Pakistan.

READ | Javed Akhtar recalls 26/11 Mumbai attacks at Faiz Festival in Pakistan: 'Woh log Norway se toh nahi aaye the'

