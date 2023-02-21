Search icon
'Ghar mein ghuss ke maara': Kangana Ranaut praises Javed Akhtar for his straightforward remark video in Pakistan

Javed Akhtar, in a viral video, can be seen reminding a gathering in Pakistan about the gap in their statements and actual doings.

Image for representation

Lyricist-poet Javed Akhtar has found a great admirer in Kangana Ranaut. The actress has hailed Akhtar for a viral video which shows Akhtar talking absolutely to the point at an event that allegedly took place in Pakistan.

Ranaut tweeted, “Jab main Javed saab ki poetry sunti hoon toh lagta tha yeh kaise Maa Swarsati ji ki in pe itni kripa hai, lekin dekho kuch toh sachchai hoti hai insaan mein tabhi toh khudai hoti hai unke saath mein. Jai Hind. Ghar mein ghuss ke maara.”

In the video, Akhtar can be heard accusing Pakistan of backing terrorism in India. He tells the gathering point blank that the terrorists who attacked Mumbai in 2008 came from Pakistan.

The lyricist also tells that India has hosted so many Pakistani artists in the past, but Pakistan couldn’t even host one lagend like Lata Mangeshkar.

Now, this tweet from Ranaut is interesting because she and Akhtar represent two opposite ideologies. While Ranaut is a known supporter of the right wing ruling party BJP, Akhtar has always been a part of the left-liberal ecosystem. He has been raising the issues related to the rise of right wing in the country.

Both of them have been trolled for separate reasons on social media, but this latest camaraderie between the two can lead up to more such praiseworthy statements.

