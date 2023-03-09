Satish Kaushik death: Actor suffered heart attack in car in Delhi, postmortem reportedly being conducted in Gurgaon

Satish Kaushik passed away at 66

The news of Satish Kaushik’s sudden death came as a shock for the film industry and fans on Thursday morning. The veteran actor and filmmaker paassed away at the age of 66 in the early hours of Thursday morning as per reports. While the news of his death was shared by friend and colleague Anupam Kher, the cause behind his death wasn’t immediately revealed.

Now, a news report has shed light on how Satish Kaushik passed away. As per Indian Express, the actor was visiting someone in Gurgaon on March 8 when he suffered a heart attack while sitting in a car in Delhi. The actor was rushed to the Fortis Hopsital in Gurgaon, where he eventually breathed his last hours later.

As per reports, his postmortem will be conducted at the hospital on Thursday, following which his body will be brought to Mumbai for his last rites. No details on that have been shared as of now.

जानता हूँ “मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!” पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति! pic.twitter.com/WC5Yutwvqc March 8, 2023

Anupam Kher had announced the news of his friend’s death on Thursday morning. Taking to Twitter, Kher shared a monochrome picture of himself and Kaushik, writing alongside in Hindi, “I know that ‘death is the final truth of this world’ but I never thought that I’d have to write this about my dear friend Satish Kaushik. Full stop to a 45-year-long friendship just like that. Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH. Om Shanti!”

Satish Kaushik, born in April 1956 in Haryana, was an alumnus of National School of Drama and Film and Television Institute of India, two of the most prestigious perfroming arts institutions of the country. He began his film career in 1982 with Masoom and gained fame with his supporting role of Calendar in the iconic film Mr India a few years later. He eventually became a successful director too, with films like Tere Naam and Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain. He was last seen on screen in Chhatriwali, which released earlier this year. He is set to play Jagjivan Ram in Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Emergency.