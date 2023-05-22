Sara Ali Khan reveals Ibrahim Ali Khan has 'finished shooting' first film as actor, netizens say 'one more nepo baby'

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan

Another Khan is set to join the Hindi film industry as an actor. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son, and Sara Ali Khan’s younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan has finished shooting his first film as an actor. This was revealed by Sara herself during a new interview at the Cannes Film Festival. The revelation left fans divided at the prospect of another star kid entering the industry.

Sara attended the Cannes Film Festival for the first time last week. On the sidelines of the fesstival, she spoke to Film Companion there and spoke about Ibrahim. During the conversation she revealed, “Ibrahim as just finished shooting his first film.” When the interviewer asked her in what capacity, a beaming Sara responded, “As an actor. Can you believe it?” Ibrahim was earlier assisting filmmaker Karan Johar in his comeback venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

In February this year, a few reports had claimed that Ibrahim was set to make his acting debut soon with the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Hridayam. Titled Sarzameen, the film is reportedly directed by Kayoze Irani and also stars Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Rajesh Sharma.

However, Sara’s candid confession left many confused. “When did that happen? Last I remember he was an ad (assistant director) in RARKPK,” wrote one. Another added, “Another nepo baby in Bollywood.” Many were less than enthused about Ibrahim’s acting debut given the conversation about nepotism and privelege in the film industry over the past few years.

Many fans, however, defended Ibrahim and Sara as well. “What other career option do you think these guys will work as not a classic educational route like us for sure, only place they actually have is some kind of business and other is movie industry,” wrote one. Another added, “Come on, what do you expect them to be? Rocket scientists? This is the ideal profession for them.”

Both of Ibrahim’s parents are successful actors with father Saif having been a commercially succesful and critically acclaimed leading man for three decades. Mom Amrita Singh was a leading lady in the 80s and 90s. Who took a break from films after Sara’s birth. She has since returned to films as a characater artiste. Sara herself made her debut in 2018.