Ibrahim Ali Khan's reaction to Palak Tiwari's sizzling photos in black outfit goes viral

Palak Towari, daughter of Shweta Tiwari, is set to make her debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan will reportedly make his debut in a Karan Johar production, which also stars Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 06:37 AM IST

Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan/Instagram-File photo

It is rumoured that Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is dating Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan. The actress, who is set to make her debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, often shares her glamorous photos on social media. On Saturday too, Palak dropped her sizzling pictures in a black outfit.

While several netizens dropped red heart and fire emojis, it was Ibrahim's reaction that went viral. He took to the comments section and dropped three money-mouth faces emojis, described as "a yellow face with raised eyebrows, dollar signs for eyes, and an open smile sticking out a tongue styled after a green, dollar banknote", as per Emojipedia. Palak responded to him with a duck emoji.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, when Shweta's daughter was asked if Saif's son texted her after the trailer of her debut film was released earlier this week, she said, "Ibrahim and I see each other at social gatherings. We’re not really in touch on a daily basis. He’s a friend. I do like bumping into him at social (events) like wherever we are going, again mutual friends but it’s not like we’re every day (texting) like hello, whatever. But yeah, he’s somebody that I’m fond of."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

IAK

Talking about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, apart from Palak Tiwari, the Salman Khan-starrer will also see Shehnaaz Gill making her debut in Bollywood. Set to hit theatres on the occasion of Eid on April 21, the Farhad Samji directorial also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, and Vijender Singh among others.

On the other hand, Ibrahim Ali Khan assisted Karan Johar in his upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and is reportedly making his debut in a film backed by the filmmaker. Tentatively titled Sarzameen, the emotional thriller also stars Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles and will be directed by Boman Irani's son Kayoze Irani.

