Yearender 2022: Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, star kids confirmed to make Bollywood debuts in 2023

From Suhana Khan to Ibrahim Ali Khan, here are the star kids who will make their Bollywood debuts next year.
The Hindi film industry has always been welcoming to the star kids and their debuts are keenly awaited. The real journey for these debutants starts after their first films are released. Then, it is the public who is the kingmaker and decides the stardom quotient of these famous sons and daughters. From Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan and daughter Suhana to Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim, these star kids will make their debuts in 2023. (All images: Instagram)
1. Suhana Khan
Daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan has been limelight since his brother's Aryan Khan arrest in a drugs case in Mumbai. She is already popular on social media with more than 3 million followers on Instagram, whom she regularly treats with her sexy and hot pictures. Suhana will make her debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, the Netflix adaptation of the famous American comic series of the same name.
2. Khushi Kapoor
Khushi Kapoor is the younger daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actress, Sridevi. Her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor has already made her mark in Bollywood with good performances in films like Mili and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Khushi, who keeps sharing her photos on her Instagram, will also be making her debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which also has another star kid attached in the form of Agastya Nanda.
3. Agastya Nanda
Agastya Nanda is the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. The star kid will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which also stars Suhana and Khushi. The son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda has a much bigger responsibility on his shoulders as he is connected to the Kapoor family as well. His paternal grandmother Ritu Nanda is the daughter of the showman Raj Kapoor and sister of the late actor Rishi Kapoor.
4. Aryan Khan
Aryan Khan's arrest in the drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai was the biggest controversy that rocked Bollywood last year. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son was later granted bail by the Bombay High Court after spending close to a month away from his home. Recently, Aryan confirmed that he has finished writing a project and will be making his debut next year as a director under his home banner Red Chillies Entertainment.
5. Ibrahim Ali Khan
Ibrahim Ali Khan is the son of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife, Amrita Singh. The star kid is already popular on social media, thanks to sister Sara Ali Khan's viral knock-knock jokes series. As per the recent reports, Ibrahim will be seen making his acting debut next year in Karan Johar's Dharma Productions film, which will also star Kajol and Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran. He worked as an AD on Karan's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.