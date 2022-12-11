Yearender 2022: Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, star kids confirmed to make Bollywood debuts in 2023

The Hindi film industry has always been welcoming to the star kids and their debuts are keenly awaited. The real journey for these debutants starts after their first films are released. Then, it is the public who is the kingmaker and decides the stardom quotient of these famous sons and daughters. From Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan and daughter Suhana to Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim, these star kids will make their debuts in 2023. (All images: Instagram)