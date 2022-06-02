Sara Ali Khan flaunts her sexy curves in colourful bikini, photo goes viral

Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan is well-known for her social media presence as well as her films. The actress, who had her big Bollywood breakthrough with the 2018 film Kedarnath, has a significant Instagram following and regularly keeps her fans engaged with her beautiful photographs, whether they are from her family time, movie releases, or on set fun. Sara is a world traveller who enjoys seeing different destinations throughout the globe. In fact, she also shares gorgeous images from her travels with her fans, which they enjoy.

She is currently making news after sharing a sexy snapshot of herself in which she can be seen flaunting her lovely curves.

Recently, Sara Ali Khan travelled to Pahalgam, Kashmir where the actress enjoyed every bit of the trekking. In the pictures Sara uploaded, she can be seen wearing a top to bottom maroon sportswear. Taking to her social media, the actress wrote, “Kashmir Ki Kali Is back to your Gali Now trekking par Main Chali.

In the meantime, Sara Ali Khan was most recently seen in Aanand L Rai's directorial Atrangi Re, alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She is now collaborating with Vikrant Massey on Pawan Kripalani's Gaslight. Vikrant's first collaboration with Sara will be in this film, and he has nothing but respect for the Pataudi princess. In addition, she will appear in Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky Kaushal for the first time.

Sharing a photo with Vicky while announcing the shoot’s wrap, Sara wrote, “@vickykaushal09 every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me”.