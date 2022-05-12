Sara Ali Khan's photos from Kashmir will give you major vacation vibes

Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan is truly a wonder lust at heart. The actress has a deep-seated need to travel the world as she finds leisure in hiking up to a mountain and catching the first sunrise. The actress, who is constantly on road for her work somehow manages to make time for her passion for travelling. Sara Ali Khan is undoubtedly one of the few B-town actresses out there who know how to find a balance between work and life.

Recently, Sara Ali Khan travelled to Pahalgam, Kashmir where the actress enjoyed every bit of the trekking. In the pictures Sara uploaded, she can be seen wearing a top to bottom maroon sportswear. Taking to her social media, the actress jotted down “Kashmir Ki Kali Is back to your Gali Now trekking par Main Chali."

READ: Sara Ali Khan dances to dad Saif Ali Khan's Main Khiladi Tu Anari in The Khatra Khatra Show

Sara's trekking images have garnered a lot of likes and comments."Adorable," a social media user commented."You look so beautiful," another one wrote.

Check out the photos below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan's last outing ‘Atrangi Re’ was much appreciated by audiences and reviewers around the country.

Currently, the actress was spotted shooting for ‘Gaslight’ with Vikrant Massey and has recently finished shooting for an untitled project next to Vicky Kaushal.