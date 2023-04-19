Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Saqib Saleem says 'kidhar hain Zaheer bhai? batao' after paps call his name wrong, Huma Qureshi reacts

Paps called Saqib Saleen 'Zaheer' after which Huma Qureshi reacted and said that he is no Zaheer but 'Saqib bhai'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 12:28 PM IST

Saqib Saleem says 'kidhar hain Zaheer bhai? batao' after paps call his name wrong, Huma Qureshi reacts
Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

On Tuesday night, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi and Saqib Salim were seen hanging out together. The video of them is now going viral on social media. In the clip, paps can be seen calling Saqib ‘Zaheer’ after which Huma Qureshi corrects them.

Huma Qureshi tells paps that he is not Zaheer but ‘Saqib bhai’. Even after this, paps continue to call him Zaheer. Later, Saqeeb asks the paps ‘where is Zaheer’. Netizens reacted to the clip, one of the social media users, “Ye Sonakshi ko koi pucchta toh hai nahi, fir b itna bula rahe hain log toh kuch toh importance dena chahiye na...kal fir ye b puchhna bandh karenge.” The second one said, “Sakib mazboot piyaa hai.” The third one said, “Sonaskshi's laughter in background.”

Meanwhile, for quite some time, Bollywood actors Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha had been rumoured to be dating. While Zaheer made his feature debut with Notebook, Sonakshi made hers with Dabangg in 2010. Zaheer and Sonakshi have denied rumours of their connection on several occasions. Zaheer has responded to their relationship rumours in an interview with IndiaToday.in, revealing that he no longer cares about rumours.

Zaheer Iqbal addressed the rumours about him dating Sonakshi Sinha. He said, "Now it has been so long, I don't even care. I am like okay if you think, then you think. Keep thinking. It's good for you. If it makes you happy that I am with her, then it is good for you. Then if it makes you upset, I am sorry. Stop thinking about that."

Zaheer further said, "But it is a part and parcel of this industry. I knew it way before I joined the industry. I knew that actors go through this because I have a few friends who are a part of this industry. (Salman)bhai has always told us that aisa bohot log likhenge (people will write), don't pay too much attention to it. So, I really don't pay attention to that."

Also read: Sonakshi Sinha issues statement against rumoured non-bailable warrant against her

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
AP Dhillon, Karan Aujla and more: 5 Punjabi singers who have been on radar of gangsters
Lavish bungalow, private jet, luxurious cars: Super expensive things owned by philanthropist Ratan Tata
Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr.: Sherlock Holmes, Chaplin, actor's 5 must-watch films apart from Avengers
From Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Gangubai Kathiawadi to Secret Superstar, Bollywood's highest-grossing women-led films
Suhana Khan drops stunning photos in white dress; Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor react
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 669 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 19
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.