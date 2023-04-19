Saqib Saleem says 'kidhar hain Zaheer bhai? batao' after paps call his name wrong, Huma Qureshi reacts

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

On Tuesday night, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi and Saqib Salim were seen hanging out together. The video of them is now going viral on social media. In the clip, paps can be seen calling Saqib ‘Zaheer’ after which Huma Qureshi corrects them.

Huma Qureshi tells paps that he is not Zaheer but ‘Saqib bhai’. Even after this, paps continue to call him Zaheer. Later, Saqeeb asks the paps ‘where is Zaheer’. Netizens reacted to the clip, one of the social media users, “Ye Sonakshi ko koi pucchta toh hai nahi, fir b itna bula rahe hain log toh kuch toh importance dena chahiye na...kal fir ye b puchhna bandh karenge.” The second one said, “Sakib mazboot piyaa hai.” The third one said, “Sonaskshi's laughter in background.”

Meanwhile, for quite some time, Bollywood actors Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha had been rumoured to be dating. While Zaheer made his feature debut with Notebook, Sonakshi made hers with Dabangg in 2010. Zaheer and Sonakshi have denied rumours of their connection on several occasions. Zaheer has responded to their relationship rumours in an interview with IndiaToday.in, revealing that he no longer cares about rumours.

Zaheer Iqbal addressed the rumours about him dating Sonakshi Sinha. He said, "Now it has been so long, I don't even care. I am like okay if you think, then you think. Keep thinking. It's good for you. If it makes you happy that I am with her, then it is good for you. Then if it makes you upset, I am sorry. Stop thinking about that."

Zaheer further said, "But it is a part and parcel of this industry. I knew it way before I joined the industry. I knew that actors go through this because I have a few friends who are a part of this industry. (Salman)bhai has always told us that aisa bohot log likhenge (people will write), don't pay too much attention to it. So, I really don't pay attention to that."

