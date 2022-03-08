Sonakshi Sinha issues statement against rumoured non-bailable warrant against her

Sonakshi Sinha has broken her silence against the multiple reports claiming a non-bailable warrant issued against her. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March 8, the 'Dabbang' actress penned a long note calling the rumour as 'pure fiction and fake news'. "There have been rumours of a non bailable warrant issued against me floating in the media, without any verification from any authorities since a few days now. This is pure fiction and the work of a rogue individual trying to harass me", she wrote.

She even requested the media houses and journalists to not publish the fake news as she continued, "I request all media houses, journalists and news reporters not to carry this fake news as it is playing into this individual’s agenda to gain publicity. This man is purely trying to gain some publicity and extort money from me by attacking my reputation which I have very proudly built over the years, by planting these malicious articles in the media. Kindly do not participate in this harassment charade."

Daughter of actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha and actress Poonam Sinha, Sonakshi further shared the details of the case as she wrote, "This matter is subjudice before the Muradabad court and has been stayed by the Allahabad High Court. My legal team will be taking all the necessary action against him for contempt of court. This will be my only comment on this matter until the Muradabad Court has passed its verdict, so please do not approach me for the same. I am home and i can assure you there are no warrants issued against me."







For the unversed, there were rumours of a non-bailable warrant issued against the 'Kalank' actress which mentioned that the actress has charged a hefty amount for attending an event, but failed to do so at the last moment. As per the fake reports, the event's organiser Mr. Parmod Gupta claimed that he paid Sonakshi over Rs 25 lakh to become the chief guest at an event but she didn't turn up for it.



Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen next in 'Double XL', a film focused on fat-shaming that stars Huma Qureshi and her as two plus-size women. Directed by Satramm Ramani, the film was announced in December 2021.