Sonakshi Sinha raises temperature in sizzling photos from Maldives vacation

Sonakshi Sinha has been sharing breathtaking pictures from her Maldives vacation on her Instagram.
The 'Dabangg' actress Sonakshi Sinha is really showing her fearless side in the latest pictures she has shared on her Instagram handle. Sonakshi has been sharing mesmerising pictures from her Maldives vacation and hence, raising the temperature on the internet. See the photos which are doing rounds on social media. (All images: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram)
1. Sonakshi Sinha in green co-ord set
Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, April 7, the actress shared pictures in a green co-ord set with a blue bikini. She looked gorgeous as she walked along the beach and posed for pictures.
2. Sonakshi Sinha's caption
The actress, who was last seen in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', captioned her carousel set of pictures, "Where theres blue… theres green" and added an Earth emoji.
3. Sonakshi Sinha in white bikini
On Wednesday, April 6, Sinha had shared a set of scintillating pictures in which she raised the temperature as she wore a white bikini and a shimmery jacket.
4. Sonakshi Sinha channels her inner mermaid
As a caption to her photos, Sonakshi wrote, "Mermaid spotting". In this stunning drone shot, the daughter of veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha can be seen lying down on a black net.
5. Sonakshi Sinha's love for the Maldives
"My love affair with Maldives just getting stronger with each trip and even more this time", the 'Mission Mangal' actress had captioned the photos she had shared on Wednesday.