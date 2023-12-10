Headlines

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 9: Vicky Kaushal film sees massive 90% jump, earns more than its opening day

Despite facing stiff competition from Ranbir Kapoor's blockuster Animal, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur is slowly and steadily performing well at the box office.

Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 08:18 AM IST

The biographical war drama Sam Bahadur, featuring Vicky Kaushal as India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, is progressing slowly and steadily at the box office, despite facing competition from the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer blockbuster Animal. The film showed a humongous growth on its ninth day since its release on December 1.

On its second Saturday on December 9, Sam Bahadur collected Rs 6.75 crore, which is 90% more than Rs 3.5 crore, the earnings it had made on its second Friday. Now, the film's total India net collection stands at Rs 49.05 crore. On its ninth day, the war drama also earned more than its first day of release as Sam Bahadur had opened at Rs 6.25 crore. These figures are from the industry tracker Sacnilk.com.

The Meghna Gulzar directorial is Vicky Kaushal's third release of 2023. He was first seen this year in the romantic drama Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in which he was paired with Sara Ali Khan. Released in June, the film emerged as a sleeper hit and earned Rs 116 crore worldwide. In September, he starred in the family drama The Great Indian Family with Manushi Chhillar. The film collected only Rs 6 crore globally and was a box office disaster.

The Sardar Udham actor will be next seen in a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki. The Rajkumar Hirani-directed social comedy, based around the concept of illegal immiration, releases in cinemas on December 21 and will clash at the box office with Prashanth Neel and Prabhas' pan-India actioner Salaar, which arrives a day later on December 22.

READ | Animal box office collection day 9: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer inches closer to Rs 400 crore, mints Rs 37 crore

 

