Animal box office collection day 9: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer inches closer to Rs 400 crore, mints Rs 37 crore

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh fame, Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor, and Prem Chopra among others.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, the hyperviolent crime saga Animal coninues to roar at the box office even in its second weekend. The audiences continue to flock to theatres in huge numbers, despite the film being criticised for its toxic masculinity and excessive violence.

On its ninth day of release and its secon Saturday, i.e. December 9, Animal collected a humongous Rs 37 crore (across all the five languages of Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada) taking its India net collection to Rs 398.53 crore, just inches closer to the Rs 400 crore club. These figures are from the early estimates from the industry tracker Sacnilk.com.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial will be the first Ranbir Kapoor film to earn Rs 400 crore net in India as his previous highest-grossing film Sanju, the 2018 biographical drama based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, had earned Rs 342.57 crore in India. On its second Friday, Animal also crossed the Rajkumar Hirani film's worldwide collections of Rs 588.50 crore as its global collections stood at Rs 600.67 crore till December 8.

The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer is the sixth Indian film to earn Rs 600 crore in India after the three Bollywood films including Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan, and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, and the two Kollywood films including Thalapathy Vijay's Leo and Rajinikanth's Jailer.

Animal also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, and Shakti Kapoor in pivotal roles. It is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's third film after Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh. The 2019 release Kabir Singh, his first Hindi film headlined by Shahid Kapoor, was the official remake of the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy, his directorial debut.



READ | Adnan Sami cites Sholay, The Godfather, Deewaar to defend Animal: 'If a movie is given A rating, it means...'