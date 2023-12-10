Headlines

Animal box office collection day 9: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer inches closer to Rs 400 crore, mints Rs 37 crore

Viral video: Man's electrifying dance to SRK’s 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' to impress crush wows internet

Khalid Mohamed reviews The Archies, calls Suhana, Agastya, Khushi 'indigestible': 'Zoya Akhtar has destroyed...'

BJP party president speaks to newly elected MLAs ahead of CM picks

Karni Sena chief's murder: Two shooters among three held in Chandigarh for killing Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Animal box office collection day 9: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer inches closer to Rs 400 crore, mints Rs 37 crore

Viral video: Man's electrifying dance to SRK’s 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' to impress crush wows internet

Sana Raees Khan reveals if she has crush on Vicky Jain, defends holding his hand in Bigg Boss 17: 'He used to enjoy...'

6 Indian batsmen to win Orange Cap in IPL

Teams to pick most wickets in test, ODI and T20Is in cricket history

Inspiring quotes from Naruto

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Israel Hamas War: Indian-origin Israeli soldier Gil Daniels killed in gunfight with Hamas

Finally! Selena Gomez confirms dating Benny Blanco, shares adorable picture with beau

IPL 2024: MS Dhoni to Shikhar Dhawan, Indian cricketers we might see in action for the last time

Khalid Mohamed reviews The Archies, calls Suhana, Agastya, Khushi 'indigestible': 'Zoya Akhtar has destroyed...'

Sana Raees Khan reveals if she has crush on Vicky Jain, defends holding his hand in Bigg Boss 17: 'He used to enjoy...'

Zoya Akhtar says casting Suhana, Agastya, Khushi in The Archies does not amount to nepotism: 'Who are you...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Animal box office collection day 9: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer inches closer to Rs 400 crore, mints Rs 37 crore

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh fame, Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor, and Prem Chopra among others.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 07:42 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, the hyperviolent crime saga Animal coninues to roar at the box office even in its second weekend. The audiences continue to flock to theatres in huge numbers, despite the film being criticised for its toxic masculinity and excessive violence.

On its ninth day of release and its secon Saturday, i.e. December 9, Animal collected a humongous Rs 37 crore (across all the five languages of Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada) taking its India net collection to Rs 398.53 crore, just inches closer to the Rs 400 crore club. These figures are from the early estimates from the industry tracker Sacnilk.com.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial will be the first Ranbir Kapoor film to earn Rs 400 crore net in India as his previous highest-grossing film Sanju, the 2018 biographical drama based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, had earned Rs 342.57 crore in India. On its second Friday, Animal also crossed the Rajkumar Hirani film's worldwide collections of Rs 588.50 crore as its global collections stood at Rs 600.67 crore till December 8.

The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer is the sixth Indian film to earn Rs 600 crore in India after the three Bollywood films including Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan, and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, and the two Kollywood films including Thalapathy Vijay's Leo and Rajinikanth's Jailer. 

Animal also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, and Shakti Kapoor in pivotal roles. It is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's third film after Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh. The 2019 release Kabir Singh, his first Hindi film headlined by Shahid Kapoor, was the official remake of the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy, his directorial debut.

READ | Adnan Sami cites Sholay, The Godfather, Deewaar to defend Animal: 'If a movie is given A rating, it means...'

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Tortoise Under The Earth documents more than displacement, it’s about a new style

Mansi Taxak talks about her wedding scene with Bobby Deol in Animal being called physical assault: ‘It’s just that…’

Meet actress who belongs to royal family, grandfather was PM of princely state of Hyderabad, given many superhit films

Mayawati's BSP suspends its MP Danish Ali for 'anti-party' activities

Meet one of India's richest doctors, who becomes newest billionaire with Rs 8400 crore net worth

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE