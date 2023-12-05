Headlines

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Adnan Sami cites Sholay, The Godfather, Deewaar to defend Animal: 'If a movie is given A rating, it means...'

Adnan Sami urged the audiences to stop over analysing and moral policing films as he defended Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 08:54 AM IST

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal has been receiving mixed reviews from audiences and critics. While some of them are calling it 'raw and real', the other half is calling it out for its excessive violence and showcasing toxic masculinity. In the midst of the criticism, singer Adnan Sami has put out a strong statement on his Instagram defending the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film.

Citing examples such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Deewaar, and Sholay, Adnan wrote, "Can people pls stop over analysing, over thinking & over ‘moral-policing’ films? ITS-JUST-A-FILM!!! It’s a fantasy...It’s entertainment!! If you’re looking for logic then also tell me the logic behind the illogical blood donation scene that featured in Amar Akbar Anthony. Three sons of a mother donate blood to her at the same time through a singular tube! That movie is hailed as a cult classic & rightly so because we all love it! Explain the morality shown in Deewaar or the logic behind Thakur beating the crap out of Gabbar in the climax of Sholay with just his feet & no hands!! That too is an incredible classic which we love!! The Godfather has us rooting for the bad guys again… Quentin Tarantino is considered a genius who has made a career out of gore!! We loved Al Pacino in Scarface!!."

Adding that he still hasn't seen Animal, the singer continued, "If a movie is given an ‘A’ rating it means that only an adult can see it because an ‘adult’ is mature & educated enough to understand between what is right & wrong morally & thus would not get negatively impacted or influenced by the content of the film! So just chill watch the movie; get entertained & go home! And, NO, I haven’t seen Animal as yet but will always defend the right of a creative artist to express what they want to in any form of ‘art’. We as an audience have the right to like it or reject it as per our aesthetics! But it is important for us all to co-exist along with a ‘live & let live’ policy!! No one is forcing you to watch or hear anything; similarly don’t force your opinions on others, especially when those people are presenting a fantasy!! ITS-JUST-A-FILM!!!!!".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ADNAN SAMI (@adnansamiworld)

Meanwhile, despite the polarising reviews, Animal continues to roar at the box office. The film, which also features Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Prem Chopra, and Suresh Oberoi among others, has already collected Rs 240 crore in India and Rs 400 crore gross worldwide within just four days of its release.

READ | Animal: Swanand Kirkire criticises Ranbir Kapoor film, says 'glorious history of Indian cinema is being embarrassed'

 

