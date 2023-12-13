Sam Bahadur box office collection day 12: Unlike Animal, Vicky Kaushal-starrer shows slight growth on 2nd Tuesday

Sam Bahadur showed a slight growth on Tuesday, and the movie continues to hold well, despite strong competition from Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 12: Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur maintains its grip at the box office, competing with box office juggernaut Animal at the forefront. Though Vicky's biographical war drama is below Animal's monstrous box office run, the movie showed a slight jump on its 2nd Tuesday.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Sam Bahadur earned Rs 61.10 crores from India in 12 days. Usually, a movie shows a decline from Monday, even Animal had a minimal drop. But Sam Bahadur showed a slight growth on Tuesday. Meghna Gulzar's directorial collected Rs 2.15 crores on day 11, and it jumped to Rs 2.40 crore on day 12.

Sam Bahadur has already surpassed the director's last film, Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak. As per the trends, the movie is likely to have another healthy weekend on the cards. Both films, Sam Bahadur and Animal will enjoy the box office run until Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Prabhas' Salaar.

The Meghna Gulzar directorial is based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film also features Sanya Malhotra as Sam's wife Silloo Manekshaw and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former India's PM India Gandhi. Sam Bahadur is Vicky Kaushal's third release of 2023. He was first seen this year in the romantic drama Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in which he was paired with Sara Ali Khan. Released in June, the film emerged as a sleeper hit and earned Rs 116 crore worldwide. In September, he starred in the family drama The Great Indian Family with Manushi Chhillar. The film collected only Rs 6 crore globally and was a box-office disaster.

The Sardar Udham actor will be next seen in a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki. Rajkumar Hirani's social comedy, based on the concept of illegal immigration, Dunki will be released in cinemas on December 21. Dunki will compete with Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Salaar, which will be released on December 22.