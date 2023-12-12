Sam Bahadur box office collection: Vicky Kaushal-starrer beats Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, collects Rs 58 crore in 11 days

Despite facing strong competition against Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Sam Bahadur holds well and performs steadily at the box office. Sam Bahadur even surpassed the worldwide collection of Meghna Gulzar's last film, Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak.

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 11: Vicky Kaushal-starrer biographical drama on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw continues to earn well, despite facing tough competition against Ranbir Kapoor's box office phenomenon, Animal. The early estimates of the 11th day (second Monday) are here, and the film has earned at par with its first Monday.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Sam Bahadur earned Rs 2 crores on the second Monday (December 11), and the film has collected Rs 58.55 crores in 11 days. Meghna Gulzar-directed Sam Bahadur has surpassed the director's last film Chhapaak. The 2020 film emerged as a commercial failure, collecting only Rs 55 crores worldwide.

Sam Bahadur vs Animal Box Office

Vicky Kaushal-starrer would have done way better if didn't clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. When it comes to comparison, Animal has dominated Sam Bahadur at the box office. Sam Bahadur earned Rs 2 crores on the 2nd Monday, whereas Animal scored Rs 13 crores on the 11th day.

Vicky Kaushal's releases in 2023

Sam Bahadur is Vicky Kaushal's third release of 2023. He was first seen this year in the romantic drama Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in which he was paired with Sara Ali Khan. Released in June, the film emerged as a sleeper hit and earned Rs 116 crore worldwide. In September, he starred in the family drama The Great Indian Family with Manushi Chhillar. The film collected only Rs 6 crore globally and was a box office disaster.

The Sardar Udham actor will be next seen in a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki. Rajkumar Hirani's social comedy, based around the concept of illegal immigration, releases in cinemas on December 21 and will clash at the box office with Prashanth Neel and Prabhas' pan-India actioner Salaar, which arrives a day later on December 22.