PM Modi to attend BRICS Summit in South Africa: Foreign Minister Pandor

National Pension Scheme: Planning to invest in NPS? Check these 7 amazing facts

Explained: How INDIA lost its first battle against BJP after Rajya Sabha passed Delhi services bill

This superstar to reunite with Karan Johar after 25 years for huge actioner set for Christmas 2024 release: Report

The yet-untitled massive action film will be helmed by Vishnu Vardhan, who directed Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's 2021 war drama Shershaah.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 07:07 AM IST

Karan Johar is currently basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which has grossed more than Rs 200 crore at the box office globally. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's romantic drama, which marked Karan's return to direction after seven years, has won the hearts of audiences and critics as well.

And now, as per the latest reports, the filmmaker is set to reunite with one of the biggest superstars after 25 years since his first film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, for which the actor won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor Male. Yes, it is none other than Salman Khan and the Sultan actor will collaborate with Johar's Dharma Productions for Vishnu Vardhan's massive action film.

A source was quoted telling Pinkvilla, "Salman Khan, Karan Johar, and Vishnu Vardhan have been in talks for this massive action film for the last 6 months and everything has finally fallen in place. This would be Salman’s next feature film after Tiger 3. The film will go on floors in November 2023 and be shot in multiple schedules spread over a period of 7 to 8 months."

The source further added, "It's a special project, and all the stakeholders are supremely excited to take the film on floors in November 2023. This would be Vishnu Vardhan’s second film in the Hindi film industry after Shershaah. The pre-production work will begin from August 2023, and some massive never explored before action blocks have been planned for this one."

The report also stated that the yet-untitled actioner is being planned as the biggest film of 2024 and the makers are planning to release it during the Christmas weekend next year to reap the maximum benefits of the New Year festive season.

Before his film with Vishnu Vardhan, Salman Khan will be seen next in Tiger 3, the third installment of the spy thriller franchise and the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Slated to release on Diwali this year, the upcoming film is directed by Maneesh Sharma.

READ | After Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, this female star to headline her own film in YRF Spy Universe

 

