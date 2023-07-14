After Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, this female star to headline her own film in YRF Spy Universe

Headlines

Indian gamers can now enjoy Google Play Games on PC, beta available in Hindi too

Biggest box office flop in Indian cinema lost Rs 170 crore, and it's not Adipurush, Laal Singh Chaddha, Shamshera, RaOne

Deepa Sahi opens up on controversial lovemaking scene with Shah Rukh Khan in Maya Memsaab: ‘What I liked is that he…’

Hrithik Roshan honours his grandfather’s ‘immortal legacy’ with this song

Bihar: Restaurant fined Rs 3,500 for serving special masala dosa without sambar, details inside

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Indian gamers can now enjoy Google Play Games on PC, beta available in Hindi too

Biggest box office flop in Indian cinema lost Rs 170 crore, and it's not Adipurush, Laal Singh Chaddha, Shamshera, RaOne

Deepa Sahi opens up on controversial lovemaking scene with Shah Rukh Khan in Maya Memsaab: ‘What I liked is that he…’

Diabetes: 10 edible seeds that prevent blood sugar spike

Best superfoods to cure Vitamin A deficiency

Shiv Nadar: Expensive things owned by billionaire

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Salman Khan's security pushes away Vicky Kaushal, Krystal Jung makes Cannes debut & more | DNA Entertainment Warp, May 26

Indian Army soldier injured in Manipur violence, Nearly 100 dead in UP & Bihar due to Heatwave & more | DNA News Wrap, June 19

“Situation was not good there, people fainted…” says Ram Kripal Yadav on cancellation of Bageshwar Dham’s program

After Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, this female star to headline her own film in YRF Spy Universe

Deepa Sahi opens up on controversial lovemaking scene with Shah Rukh Khan in Maya Memsaab: ‘What I liked is that he…’

Mahesh Babu’s 11-year-old daughter Sitara charged Rs 1 crore for jewellery ad? Here’s what we know

HomeBollywood

bollywood

After Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, this female star to headline her own film in YRF Spy Universe

Read on to know which female star has joined Aditya Chopra's YRF Spy Universe, the biggest franchise in Indian cinema.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 10:53 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

YRF Spy Universe is the biggest franchise in Indian cinema with three of the biggest superstars - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan - featuring in it. Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan have been some of the biggest blockbusters in Bollywood.

And now as per the latest reports, a female star is set to headline her own film in the YRF Spy Universe and she is none other than Alia Bhatt. Aditya Chopra, the head honcho of Yash Raj Films, is planning a big-budget action-packed entertainer with Alia Bhatt in the lead, which will make her the third actress in the franchise after Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, who were a part of Pathaan and Tiger films.

A source was quoted telling Pinkvilla, "Alia Bhatt is one of the biggest crowd pullers in today’s time and she will be playing a super-agent in the YRF Spy Universe like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Shah Rukh Khan. Aditya Chopra and the team have planned an epic female-led spy film with Alia Bhatt which is expected to push her to the edge."

"Alia’s inclusion to the Spy Universe indicates that Aditya Chopra is leaving no audience segment out of the equation. She will be playing a spy in an out-and-out action entertainer, and this will be a big novelty for the audience base that she appeals to. It’s going to be Alia Bhatt like never before", the source further added.

The yet-untitled film is planned to go on floors next year. It will be the eighth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, War 2, and Tiger vs Pathaan.


READ | This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi's daughter Aqsa dons a red and gold lehenga for rukhsati ceremony, pics go viral

Debina Bonnerjee slams trolls body-shaming her after pregnancy, calling 'chhoti haathi', says 'gaaliyon ko...'

Delhi-NCR news: 3 close aides of gangster Sube Gurjar arrested

PPF vs. FD Scheme: Where to invest for higher returns? Know here

How Adhura's horrors are more about bullying and loneliness of 'misfits' than anything supernatural | Opinion

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE