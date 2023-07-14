After Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, this female star to headline her own film in YRF Spy Universe

Read on to know which female star has joined Aditya Chopra's YRF Spy Universe, the biggest franchise in Indian cinema.

YRF Spy Universe is the biggest franchise in Indian cinema with three of the biggest superstars - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan - featuring in it. Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan have been some of the biggest blockbusters in Bollywood.

And now as per the latest reports, a female star is set to headline her own film in the YRF Spy Universe and she is none other than Alia Bhatt. Aditya Chopra, the head honcho of Yash Raj Films, is planning a big-budget action-packed entertainer with Alia Bhatt in the lead, which will make her the third actress in the franchise after Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, who were a part of Pathaan and Tiger films.

A source was quoted telling Pinkvilla, "Alia Bhatt is one of the biggest crowd pullers in today’s time and she will be playing a super-agent in the YRF Spy Universe like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Shah Rukh Khan. Aditya Chopra and the team have planned an epic female-led spy film with Alia Bhatt which is expected to push her to the edge."

"Alia’s inclusion to the Spy Universe indicates that Aditya Chopra is leaving no audience segment out of the equation. She will be playing a spy in an out-and-out action entertainer, and this will be a big novelty for the audience base that she appeals to. It’s going to be Alia Bhatt like never before", the source further added.

The yet-untitled film is planned to go on floors next year. It will be the eighth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, War 2, and Tiger vs Pathaan.

