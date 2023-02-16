Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Salman Khan's Tiger to face off against each other in YRF Spy Universe: Report

Headlines

Pak vs Nep Asia Cup 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs Nepal

Miss World 2023 to be held in Kashmir, details inside

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa on being playing Pak General in both hits: 'Main ghar pe bhi vardi...' | Exclusive

'My numbers are slightly...': Rohit Sharma talks about playing high-risk game in ODIs ahead of Asia Cup

Himachal Pradesh: IAF evacuates 1,330 people, airdrops 45 tons of essential items

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Pak vs Nep Asia Cup 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs Nepal

Hema Malini calls OTT 'time pass', says it can't match films like Gadar 2 and Pathaan: 'People love to see...'

Amid love jihad debate, Naseeruddin Shah reveals wife Ratna Pathak Shah never thought of converting: 'Mazhab kaise...'

 11 Bollywood actors who are trained in martial arts

Foods to avoid with curd 

Hindi idioms inspired by your favourite foods 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

Big Blow to Team India as KL Rahul rules out from first two Asia Cup 2023 matches

DNA | Unraveling scammers' software-assisted 'Tatkal' ticket scams

DNA | Neeraj Chopra becomes first Indian to win gold at World Athletics Championships, PM hails

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa on being playing Pak General in both hits: 'Main ghar pe bhi vardi...' | Exclusive

Hema Malini calls OTT 'time pass', says it can't match films like Gadar 2 and Pathaan: 'People love to see...'

Amid love jihad debate, Naseeruddin Shah reveals wife Ratna Pathak Shah never thought of converting: 'Mazhab kaise...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Salman Khan's Tiger to face off against each other in YRF Spy Universe: Report

Aditya Chopra has planned a two-hero action film with SRK's Pathaan pitted against Salman's Tiger in the YRF Spy Universe.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 05:46 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

With Pathaan, Yash Raj Films has officially launched the YRF Spy Universe. Salman Khan's cameo as Tiger has been one of the main highlights of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer action-packed blockbuster. The Siddharth Anand film also mentions Hrithik Roshan's War a couple of times. In Tiger 3, set to release on Diwali 2023, SRK will be seen playing an extended cameo in his Pathaan avatar. 

Now, that the audiences have been introduced to this Spy Universe, the YRF head honcho Aditya Chopra has planned a two-hero action film in which Shah Rukh's Pathaan will face off against Salman's Tiger. The producer-director wants to make it the biggest action film in Indian cinema. As per the latest report, the basic script for this hugely ambitious film pitting the two superstars against each other has been locked.

A source was quoted telling Pinkviilla, "The plot of this epic two-hero crossover film featuring Tiger and Pathaan has been locked. The film will be the first proper 2 hero collaboration for the two mighty Khans since the release of Karan Arjun in 1995. The story of this Tiger-Pathaan two-hero film has been developed by Aditya Chopra himself along with Shridhar Raghavan, who has been appointed by Adi as the Mentor Writer of the haloed YRF Spy Universe".

The source further added how the film is on the lines of Marvel's Civil War and DC's Dawn of Justice as it added, "It’s going to be Tiger v/s Pathaan in this two-hero film. The film will be a face off between the two giant superstars of Indian Cinema, much like what happened between Iron Man and Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Batman vs Superman from the DC Universe."

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were seen together as two heroes in Rakesh Roshan's reincarnation drama Karan Arjun in 1995. The film turned out to be an all-time blockbuster. As Pathaan has broken several box office records in the history of Hindi cinema, one can only wonder about the tsunami and havoc that this planned two-hero film will create.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Salman Khan as Tiger to lead India's biggest action film? Here's what we know

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

DNA TV Show: How VHP and others took out Shobha Yatra in Nuh despite no permission

'Because of whom it all started': Rinku Singh shares heartwarming post with parents after making India debut

First Indian cricketer to own Lamborghini Urus S worth Rs 4.2 crore; it's not MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya

5 Best Sites to Buy TikTok Followers

Meet founder of Rs 422 crore revenue company who gets only Rs 15000 per month salary; know his net worth

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE