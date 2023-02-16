Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Salman Khan's Tiger to face off against each other in YRF Spy Universe: Report

Aditya Chopra has planned a two-hero action film with SRK's Pathaan pitted against Salman's Tiger in the YRF Spy Universe.

With Pathaan, Yash Raj Films has officially launched the YRF Spy Universe. Salman Khan's cameo as Tiger has been one of the main highlights of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer action-packed blockbuster. The Siddharth Anand film also mentions Hrithik Roshan's War a couple of times. In Tiger 3, set to release on Diwali 2023, SRK will be seen playing an extended cameo in his Pathaan avatar.

Now, that the audiences have been introduced to this Spy Universe, the YRF head honcho Aditya Chopra has planned a two-hero action film in which Shah Rukh's Pathaan will face off against Salman's Tiger. The producer-director wants to make it the biggest action film in Indian cinema. As per the latest report, the basic script for this hugely ambitious film pitting the two superstars against each other has been locked.

A source was quoted telling Pinkviilla, "The plot of this epic two-hero crossover film featuring Tiger and Pathaan has been locked. The film will be the first proper 2 hero collaboration for the two mighty Khans since the release of Karan Arjun in 1995. The story of this Tiger-Pathaan two-hero film has been developed by Aditya Chopra himself along with Shridhar Raghavan, who has been appointed by Adi as the Mentor Writer of the haloed YRF Spy Universe".

The source further added how the film is on the lines of Marvel's Civil War and DC's Dawn of Justice as it added, "It’s going to be Tiger v/s Pathaan in this two-hero film. The film will be a face off between the two giant superstars of Indian Cinema, much like what happened between Iron Man and Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Batman vs Superman from the DC Universe."

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were seen together as two heroes in Rakesh Roshan's reincarnation drama Karan Arjun in 1995. The film turned out to be an all-time blockbuster. As Pathaan has broken several box office records in the history of Hindi cinema, one can only wonder about the tsunami and havoc that this planned two-hero film will create.



READ | Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Salman Khan as Tiger to lead India's biggest action film? Here's what we know