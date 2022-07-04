Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Salman Khan as Tiger to lead India's biggest action film?

Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan/Instagram

There is no secret that Salman Khan will be making a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan slated to release on Republic Day 2023 and the latter will be making a cameo in the former's Tiger 3 scheduled for Eid 2023. The Sultan actor confirmed it on his birthday last year, and the Swades star validated the same in his recent Instagram Live session that he held to celebrate his 30 years in the Indian film industry.

Now, the latest report has come in that after both these films, Shah Rukh and Salman will reunite for a two-hero film in the YRF spy universe. This film is being written by the head honcho of the Yash Raj Films himself, Aditya Chopra and will reportedly go on floors by next year-end or early 2024.

A source was quoted telling Pinkvilla, "Aditya Chopra plans to take things to the next level by mounting a two-hero action spectacle featuring Tiger and Pathaan. It would be the first proper 2 hero collaboration for the two mighty Khans since the release of Karan Arjun (1995). Adi has been working on this idea for a while now and he will be extensively working on the script, screenplay, and dialogues."



The report further added that the two superstars have kept their dates vacant for this film and the preparations will begin once a joint narration takes place at the YRF studio which will be attended only by three people - Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aditya. The yet-untitled project is said to be the costliest film and the biggest action film in Indian cinema.

Meanwhile, Pathaan also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the leads, whereas Tiger 3 has Katrina Kaif as the female lead and Emraan Hashmi playing the antagonist.