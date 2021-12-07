Salman Khan to play an important role in Katrina Kaif's wedding with Vicky Kaushal, know how

Not sure about Salman Khan but his personal bodyguard Shera's team will reportedly mark their presence at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's rumoured wedding in Rajasthan.

As per several reports, Shera's security team, Tiger Security Services, will be guarding Vicky and Katrina's wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara. Shera, whose real name is Gurmeet Singh Jolly, has been working with Salman for over 25 years. Now, it will be interesting to see what special security arrangements his team would provide at the big fat wedding, which is speculated to take place at the royal property from December 7 to December 9.

Salman and Katrina share a close bond. From 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya' to 'Partner', 'Hello', 'Yuvraaj', and 'Tiger Zinda Hai', the two have worked together in several films. They were also rumoured to be dating in the past. The two will next be seen sharing screen space in 'Tiger 3'.

As for the wedding, final preparations are in full swing at Six Senses Fort Barwara which will host the much talked about wedding of celebrity couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. According to sources, the event company, Shaadi Squad, working for this wedding has procured crystal balls and chandeliers from abroad to give a royal look to the wedding. These will be installed in the hotel soon.

Six Senses Hotel has also parked indicator vehicles on the road at frequent intervals for the guests to reach the hotel easily.

A glass 'mandap' has been prepared and decorated in Rajwada style for the couple to take 'pheres' (rounds around the fire) as per Hindu rituals. Moreover, the glass carvings on the mandap are such that it creates an optical illusion.

This wedding ceremony will be held amidst tight security arrangements. Secret codes have been given to each of the guests so that it is impossible to know which guest is staying in which room.

Mobile phones have been banned inside the venue. International photographers have been hired to shoot the entire wedding. The ceremonies will be held from December 7 to December 9, with bouncers and police personnel looking after the security arrangements. As many as 100 bouncers have arrived from Jaipur to look after security arrangements at the wedding.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's outfits have been designed in Mumbai which they will wear during different wedding ceremonies. Katrina and Vicky's wedding is to be solemnised on December 9.

