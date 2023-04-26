Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan sees a drop on day 5, may collect Rs 7-8 crore

File Photo

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, and Palak Tiwari, saw a drop on Tuesday as the early estimate collections suggest that the film collected Rs 7.50-8 crore on day 5.

As per sacnilk.com report, the first Tuesday collections will take the total collections of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to around Rs 83.50 crore. To cross Rs 100 crore mark in the first week, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will have to do superbly well in the next two days.

Meanwhile, at the trailer launch event of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan talked about how people disagreed with him and called him ‘arrogant’ for sticking to his creative instincts and including the song Naaiyo Lagda in the movie. The actor said, “Everyone was against me for the song. He has lost the plot, this is the 80s-90s track, how is it going to do well, he has become arrogant. I was like, No, I like it. This is my film; I’m using the song in it.”

The actor further said, “And it’s not like if it didn’t work, you could come and interfere for the next film. You won’t get any such opportunity. So please chill. As long as the director likes it, the heroine likes it and the hero likes the song… So we used it.”

READ | Salman Khan waves to fans outside his home on Eid-ul-Fitr 2023, father Salim Khan also makes appearance