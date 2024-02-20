Twitter
Salman Khan's biggest flop made just Rs 80 lakh at box office, heroine got no Bollywood film again, director quit cinema

The biggest flop film of Salman Khan's career led its director to quit making films altogether while the leading lady quit Bollywood.

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 07:53 AM IST

Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars in the history of Indian cinema. The actor has given some of the biggest hits in Bollywood over a period of three decades. Yet, like every other actor, he has seen his fair share of box office failures too. The biggest of them, surprisingly, took place when Salman was nearing his peak as a box office draw.

Salman Khan’s biggest flop, which earned just Rs 80 lakh

In 2007, Salman starred in his first and only international project till date. The film was titled Marigold and it also starred Ali Larter of Resident Evil fame. The cross-culture romance was directed by American filmmaker Willard Carroll and followed an American actress who comes to India and falls in love with Bollywood and an Indian man. The film, made on a Rs 19-crore budget, was a massive box office bomb, earning only Rs 80 lakh domestically. It was a failure in the US too, earning just over Rs 1 crore overseas. It’s combined global haul stood at just Rs 2.29 crore, far below its budget.

How Marigold affected Ali Larter and Willard Carroll

Ali Larter was a successful name in Hollywood, having worked in Resident Evil and Final Deestination films prior to appearing in Marigold. The failure of the film meant that she could not gain a foothold in the Indian film industry. Larter did not get any work in India after Marigold’s failure, which meant she had to head back to Hollywood, where she appeared in more Resident Evil films as well as the successful TV series Heroes.

The director Willard Carroll, however, had it tougher. The American had directed three films before Marigold – between 1991 and 99. However, Marigold was his biggest project. Its failure caused Carroll to give up direction altogether. The film was his last work as a director or producer.

