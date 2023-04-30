Salman Khan responds to allegations that he 'sabotages' artistes' careers: 'Woh aa jaata hai kabhi kabhi...'

Salman Khan

Salman Khan enjoys massive stardom and a crazy fan following for decades. The reactions to his recent release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, proved it again. However, there have been theories and speculations about how messing up with Salman can affect an artiste's career. It said that once you are in Salman Khan's bad books, you are an outcast. In the past few years, netizens have even blamed actors for sabotaging careers.

Recently, Salman reacted to allegations of being a major influence in sabotaging artiste's careers. While appearing on Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat, the host alleged Salman of destroying careers. After hearing Sharma, Khan said, "Sir main khudh industry se nahi juda hoon. Industry mein jinke saath kaam karta hu, unhi ke saath mein shooting ke waqt baatein karta hu, bas (I am not deeply connected with the industry. I only interact with people I work with, that's it)." He further added that after work he spends time with family. "Aisa nahi hai ki roz party, get together ho rahe hai. Aur industry ke bahut saare log mere friends hai. Jo hai woh ya toh bachpan ke dost hai ya seniors hai (It's not that I am throwing parties daily with the industry people. The friends I have in the industry are either my childhood buddies or my seniors)."

When Khan was asked about holding grudges, the actor instantly added, "Nahi sir, mere mein woh quality nahi hai sir (No sir, I don't have that quality). People get drunk and say 'main isko nahi chhodhunga.' But if I have a drink, I say 'chhodho yaar. Let it go.' I don't have that vindictive bone in my body. Woh aa jaata hai kabhi kabhi (I do get carried away), but life is too short for this animosity. Kyu maatha phodi kare (Why to waste energy on this)."

Salman further added that he is getting to work with top producers for the past few years. "Sir main apne aap ko set nahi kar pa raha hu. Itne saal ke baad Aditya Chopra ke saath kaam kiya hai. Ab Karan Johar ka phone aaya ki ek film hai. Yeh pichle 8-10 saal se hua hai. Isse pehle mujhe koi touch hi nahi karta tha (Sir, I can't set myself. After so many years Aditya Chopra worked with me. Now Karan has offered a film. This has happened for the last 8-10 years. Earlier no one approached me)." On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Tiger 3.