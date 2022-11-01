Salman Khan gets Y+ security after Lawernce Bishnoi issued death threat, Akshay, Anupam security get beefed up

Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar

The Maharashtra government has decided to upgrade the protection of actors Salman Khan , Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher. Earlier this year, Salman and his father writer Salim Khan received a death threat from Lawernce Bishnoi's gang, the notorious group of outlaws responsible for the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Owing to life-threatening concerns, the government decided to level up the security of Salman Khan. Khan was given regular police protection by Mumbai Police till now. Now, as per the report of Hindustan Times, the Dabbang star will get a Y+ security cover. He will have four armed security personnel with him at all times. Similarly, Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher will be given X-category security. This means they will have three security people protecting them. The report further stated that the cost of the protection will be bared by the celebs.

In June, A letter threatening to kill actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan was found on June 5. According to Mumbai Police, the letter carried the initials ‘L.B’ and ‘G.B’ which point in the direction of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.

The letter is written in the Hindi language and said that Salim Khan and his son Salman Khan will meet the same fate as Sidhu Moose Wala. Maharashtra Department of Home Affairs has increased the security for actor Salman Khan after the threat letter was found. The letter was first discovered by Salim Khan on a bench where he sits every day after jogging in the morning. The letter was addressed to Salman Khan. As per police, the letter was found near the Bandra Bandstand promenade in Mumbai on Sunday.