Rohit Shetty reveals Akshay Kumar did 'Sooryavanshi' helicopter stunt without harness, here's how Twinkle Khanna reacted

Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' trailer was unveiled recently and the actor became known for his helicopter stunt soon after. Revealing more about it, Rohit Shetty mentioned that Akshay did not wear a harness for the stunt. Akshay was even asked about how his Twinkle Khanna reacted to the news, to which he gave a hilarious reply.

Promoting their film on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', Rohit Shetty shared some insights about Akshay Kumar's stunt which shocked the director. Rohit Shetty shared, “Firstly, this film is 90% of action sequences which are performed solely by Akshay sir. While the helicopter sequence, Akshay sir performed the stunt of jumping on a helicopter from the bike that he was riding without the support of harness, which quite shocked me and the rest of the crew.”

Further, he added, “Initially, we had kept a cut in between the sequence of jumping on a helicopter from the bike, so we can fit the harness to him. But we didn't know when this man spoke with the pilot as he supported him in continuing the action sequence without the support of harness.”

Out of curiosity, Archana asked Akshay, “How does Twinkle Khanna react when she gets to know that you performed such hazardous stunts without any safety measures?,” to which Akshay replied laughingly, “She has given up.”

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, director Rohit Shetty and producer Karan Johar would feature on Kapil Sharma's show over the weekend episode. Hilariously, Akshay and Katrina would be seen peeling peas on the show too.