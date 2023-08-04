Headlines

Meet Surobhi Das, IIM graduate who got Rs 179 crore ESOP from 9 billion dollar Indian firm

Viral video: Salman Khan's doppelganger dances inside crowded Mumbai local train, internet reacts

Apoorva Sagodharargal actor Mohan found dead on Madurai street

Ghoomer trailer: Abhishek Bachchan coaches specially-abled Saiyami Kher to represent India in cricket in inspiring tale

Google Doodle: The story of Altina Schinasi and 'cat-eye' sunglasses she invented

 Health benefits of eating sushi

Simple ways to reduce uric acid levels at home

Benefits of vajrasana

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Asia Cup 2023: Big Blow To India, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out With Fitness Issues

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

Apoorva Sagodharargal actor Mohan found dead on Madurai street

Ghoomer trailer: Abhishek Bachchan coaches specially-abled Saiyami Kher to represent India in cricket in inspiring tale

Ram Gopal Varma says Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan 'put a brake' on South wave: 'It stopped the myth that…'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 7: Karan Johar film mints Rs 147 crore worldwide in first week

Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the titular roles, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is performing strongly at the box office.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 01:46 PM IST

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has not just earned rave reviews from audiences and critics, it has also set the cash registers ringing at the ticket windows globally. The family romantic drama, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the titular roles, has earned Rs 146.50 crore worldwide in its first week.

Sharing the domestic box office numbers on his social media handles on Friday, August 4, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani packs an impressive number in Week 1. The solid trending at metros should ensure a strong Weekend 2. Fri 11.10 cr, Sat 16.05 cr, Sun 18.75 cr, Mon 7.02 cr, Tue 7.30 cr, Wed 6.90 cr, Thu 6.21 cr. Total: ₹ 73.33 cr. #India biz." He also stated the weekday numbers from the three national cinema chains of PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis, "Mon: ₹ 4.43 cr Tue: ₹ 4.63 cr Wed: ₹ 4.39 cr Thu: ₹ 4.01 cr".

The first week's gross collection stands at Rs 86.50 crore. Since Karan Johar's films have always worked well outside India, the film has also managed to earn Rs 60 crore from overseas collections. Combining the two, the total worldwide collections for Ranveer and Alia-starrer is Rs 146.50 crore, as per the entertainment tracking website Sacnilk.com.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar's return to direction after seven years since his last directorial was Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma's romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. With his latest release, Karan has gone back to his roots with a family entertainer filled with a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

Also starring Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, Churni Ganguly, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, Tota Roy Choudhury, and Namit Das in prominent roles, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under their banner Dharma Productions.

READ | Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone was 'laughing, crying, clapping, whistling' while watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

 

