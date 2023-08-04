Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 7: Karan Johar film mints Rs 147 crore worldwide in first week

Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the titular roles, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is performing strongly at the box office.

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has not just earned rave reviews from audiences and critics, it has also set the cash registers ringing at the ticket windows globally. The family romantic drama, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the titular roles, has earned Rs 146.50 crore worldwide in its first week.

Sharing the domestic box office numbers on his social media handles on Friday, August 4, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani packs an impressive number in Week 1. The solid trending at metros should ensure a strong Weekend 2. Fri 11.10 cr, Sat 16.05 cr, Sun 18.75 cr, Mon 7.02 cr, Tue 7.30 cr, Wed 6.90 cr, Thu 6.21 cr. Total: ₹ 73.33 cr. #India biz." He also stated the weekday numbers from the three national cinema chains of PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis, "Mon: ₹ 4.43 cr Tue: ₹ 4.63 cr Wed: ₹ 4.39 cr Thu: ₹ 4.01 cr".

The first week's gross collection stands at Rs 86.50 crore. Since Karan Johar's films have always worked well outside India, the film has also managed to earn Rs 60 crore from overseas collections. Combining the two, the total worldwide collections for Ranveer and Alia-starrer is Rs 146.50 crore, as per the entertainment tracking website Sacnilk.com.

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani packs an impressive number in Week 1… The solid trending at metros should ensure a strong Weekend 2… Fri 11.10 cr, Sat 16.05 cr, Sun 18.75 cr, Mon 7.02 cr, Tue 7.30 cr, Wed 6.90 cr, Thu 6.21 cr. Total: ₹ 73.33 cr. #India biz.… pic.twitter.com/1EPGYDUvUz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 4, 2023

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar's return to direction after seven years since his last directorial was Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma's romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. With his latest release, Karan has gone back to his roots with a family entertainer filled with a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

Also starring Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, Churni Ganguly, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, Tota Roy Choudhury, and Namit Das in prominent roles, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under their banner Dharma Productions.



