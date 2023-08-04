Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone was 'laughing, crying, clapping, whistling' while watching RRKPK

Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the leading roles.

Ranveer Singh took Deepika Padukone out for a movie date last Saturday to watch his latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which has received rave reviews from audiences and critics. The film has already earned over Rs 100 crore worldwide and is going strong at the box office.

On Thursday, August 3, the cast and crew of the film including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, and Dharmendra gathered in Mumbai to celebrate the film’s success. During the press conference, Ranveer admitted that Deepika loved ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

He said, "She loved it, actually It was one of the most memorable and fulfilling movie-watching experiences of my life. I took her on a Saturday night to watch the film. It was just the two of us sitting in the last row and I had seen the film already so I was really just there for her reaction and she was just laughing, she was crying, she was clapping, whistling and often times turning to me and saying ‘awwww.’ So yeah I had the best experience sitting with her watching. She is very proud of me and I am happy with that."

On their movie date, Deepika wore a blue denim jacket with her husband Ranveer Singh’s initials RS written on the front and a colourful image of the Gully Boy actor imprinted on the back. She accessorised the same with a white top, high-waisted blue denim trousers, and oversized sunglasses. Ranveer, on the other hand, was dressed down in an all-black hooded sweatshirt, matching trousers, and a face mask.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer is the seventh full-length feature film of Karan Johar after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Student of the Year, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.



