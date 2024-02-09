‘1 + 1 = 3’: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal announce pregnancy with cute Instagram post, fans shower blessings

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have announced that they are expecting the birth of their first child.

Richa Chadha and Ali azal have become the latest Bollywood couple to announce that they are expecting a child. On Friday morning, the two actors took to social media to announce that they were expecting the birth of their first child with a cute and cheeky post. The couple was immediately showered with congratulatory messages and blessings from fans.

On Friday morning, the two shared a joint Instagram post, which had the equation ‘1 + 1 = 3’ written on it. “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world,” read the accompanying caption. A picture of Ali and Richa gazing into each others eyes was next in the carousel.

The picture immediately got a lot of congratulatory messages, including those from Mrunal Thakur, Rasika Dugal, Kalki Koechlin, Saba Azad, Shweta Basu Prasad, Dia Mirza, and Saiyami Kher among others. Referring to their math equation in the picture, one fan quipped in the comments section: “First time calculation is wrong but still u will get full marks.”

On Thursday only, actress Yami Gautam had revealed that she was expecting her first child with husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar. Yami had made the anouncement during the trailer launch of her upcoming film Article 370 as she als flaunted her baby bump.

Richa and Ali met on the sets of their hit film Fukrey, which was released in 2013. The two began dating while working on the film. The two had expressed their wish to get married as early as 2019 but the Covid-19 pandemic delayed their plans. In September 2022, they announced that they would wed in a small ceremony in the company of friends and family. They tied the knot in Lucknow on October 4, 2022. Later in an interview, Richa revealed that the ceremony was for friends and family and they had been legally married for over two years at that time.