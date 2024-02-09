Twitter
Headlines

‘Jasprit Bumrah is...' : Former Australia captain's praise for India's pace spearhead

‘1 + 1 = 3’: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal announce pregnancy with cute Instagram post, fans shower blessings

Instagram may soon allow you to use AI to write messages, will help you to…

Russian President Putin ready to negotiate with Ukraine, says 'We prepared huge document...'

Salaar finally arriving on OTT in Hindi: Here's when and where you can watch Prabhas, Prithviraj-starrer

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

‘Jasprit Bumrah is...' : Former Australia captain's praise for India's pace spearhead

‘1 + 1 = 3’: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal announce pregnancy with cute Instagram post, fans shower blessings

Instagram may soon allow you to use AI to write messages, will help you to…

Teams with most ODI series whitewashes

Steps to make a teddy bear at home

8 benefits of yoga

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

‘1 + 1 = 3’: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal announce pregnancy with cute Instagram post, fans shower blessings

Salaar finally arriving on OTT in Hindi: Here's when and where you can watch Prabhas, Prithviraj-starrer

Lights, Camera, Action! Your guide to top movies showing at your nearest PVR INOX Cinemas this weekend

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

‘1 + 1 = 3’: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal announce pregnancy with cute Instagram post, fans shower blessings

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have announced that they are expecting the birth of their first child.

article-main

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 12:22 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Richa Chadha and Ali azal have become the latest Bollywood couple to announce that they are expecting a child. On Friday morning, the two actors took to social media to announce that they were expecting the birth of their first child with a cute and cheeky post. The couple was immediately showered with congratulatory messages and blessings from fans.

On Friday morning, the two shared a joint Instagram post, which had the equation ‘1 + 1 = 3’ written on it. “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world,” read the accompanying caption. A picture of Ali and Richa gazing into each others eyes was next in the carousel.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

The picture immediately got a lot of congratulatory messages, including those from Mrunal Thakur, Rasika Dugal, Kalki Koechlin, Saba Azad, Shweta Basu Prasad, Dia Mirza, and Saiyami Kher among others. Referring to their math equation in the picture, one fan quipped in the comments section: “First time calculation is wrong but still u will get full marks.”

On Thursday only, actress Yami Gautam had revealed that she was expecting her first child with husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar. Yami had made the anouncement during the trailer launch of her upcoming film Article 370 as she als flaunted her baby bump.

Richa and Ali met on the sets of their hit film Fukrey, which was released in 2013. The two began dating while working on the film. The two had expressed their wish to get married as early as 2019 but the Covid-19 pandemic delayed their plans. In September 2022, they announced that they would wed in a small ceremony in the company of friends and family. They tied the knot in Lucknow on October 4, 2022. Later in an interview, Richa revealed that the ceremony was for friends and family and they had been legally married for over two years at that time.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bollywood’s most successful director has 17 hits, first hit franchise; not Yash Chopra, Rohit Shetty, Bhansali, Hirani

'PM Modi not OBC by birth, belongs to general caste': Rahul Gandhi

Where do India stand in WTC points table after New Zealand thrash South Africa by 281 runs in 1st Test?

Meet most expensive captain of IPL 2024; it's not MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya or Shikhar Dhawan

This Sanjay Leela Bhansali film was listed in Time magazine's top 10 films, it's not Padmaavat, Devdas, Bajirao Mastani

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE