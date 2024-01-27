Twitter
Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha's debut production Girls Will Be Girls bags two major awards at Sundance Film Festival 2024

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 11:09 AM IST

Edited by

Bollywood actors, couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have turned producers, and their maiden production, Girls Will Be Girls, won two major awards at Sundance Film Festival 2024. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's debut production, Girls Will Be Girls, has emerged as the breakout film at Sundance Film Festival 2024. After winning over critics who gave it glowing reviews,  this small film with a big heart went on to win the feted Audience award in the World Dramatic Entry category, as well as the Special Jury Award for the Lead actress Preeti Panigrahi. 

Written and directed by debutant Shuchi Talati, Girls Will Be Girls is a remarkable coming-of-age film that has garnered unanimous acclaim from the most influential international critics at one of the biggest film festivals in the world. This milestone achievement marks Chadha and Fazal's commitment to supporting meaningful cinema and backing Indian stories that appeal to a global audience.

The movie, produced through the collaborative efforts of Chadha and Fazal's joint venture Pushing Buttons Studios with Blink Digital and Dolce Vita Films has managed to win hearts and critics both. As the sole Indian narrative feature at the festival, Girls Will Be Girls stood out, while the Indian Documentary Film Nocturnes also won a prize. The success of Girls Will Be Girls solidifies Chadha and Fazal's arrival as producers.

Speaking of this, director Shuchi said, "Directing 'Girls will be Girls' was a deeply personal and rewarding experience. The film's success at Sundance is a testament to the collaborative efforts of a dedicated team. Richa has protected this story and film like a Lioness. It's heartening to see our story resonate with audiences and critics alike, and I hope it sparks important conversations about coming-of-age experiences, that we don't often get to see on screen"

Adding to this, producers Richa and Ali said, “We embarked on this journey with Girls Will Be Girls with courage and the overwhelming response at Sundance has been stuff of dreams! This experience reinforces our belief in the power of storytelling and the need to champion diverse narratives that resonate globally. As actors, we've always craved powerful stories but getting those opportunities wasn't always in our hands. That's why it's heartening to see our new actors receiving this global acclaim. This recognition motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and telling new stories"

