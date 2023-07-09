Remember Sumeet Saigal, star of 90s, superstar ended his career, he then build multi-crore business empire, married to…

Remember Sumeet Saigal, star of 90s, superstar ended his career, he then build multi-crore company

It often happens in Bollywood that the success of one actor proves harmful for other actors and there are many actors in Hindi cinema whose career has ended because the career of other actors took off. One such actor is yesteryear superstar Sumeet Saigal. It may be recalled that Sumeet Saigal was once a very popular name in Bollywood but he disappeared from the big screen suddenly after few flop films. Sumeet Saigal made his Bollywood debut with 'Insaniyat Ke Dushman' in 1987. His work was liked in the film and he got the opportunity to work in many films. Sumeet Saigal worked in Bollywood till 1995 and has acted in about 30 films.

Sumeet Saigal worked with many big stars during his career but his career ended after the entry of Govinda as people started comparing him with Govinda. Notably, Sumeet Saigal always worked as a second lead in his career but he distanced himself from Bollywood after Govinda started establishing himself in Bollywood.

​People started recognizing Sumeet Saigal because he looked like Govinda and at that time rumours started doing the rounds that of Govinda is busy to work in a film then the producers can sign Sumeet.



Sumeet Saigal was last seen in the 1995 film 'Saajan Ki Bahon Mein'. Sumeet Saigal stopped acting after this film and tried his hand in production. He opened a company named Sumit Art and started investing in Bollywood films. These days, Sumeet Siagal is running a multi-crore company with his with his second wife Farah, who is the elder sister of Bollywood superstar Tabu.

