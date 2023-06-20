Reddit roasts Adipurush on 'frame to frame copied' scene from Avengers, viewers say 'every masterpiece has a cheap copy'

Prabhas in Adipurush

Adipurush, the latest film from Om Raut, has been making good money at the box office but also facing tons of criticism for its VFX and dialogue. Now, a new video has emerged that seems to prove that the film has copied a scene from the 2012 Marvel blockbuster Avengers. Many social media users have shared the similar scenes on various platforms over the last couple of days, accusing Adipurush makers of plagiarism.

Adipurush, which released on Friday, is based on Ramayana, and stars Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. In a scene from the climactic battle, Prabhas, Sunny Singh (Lakshmana), Devadatta Nage (Hanuman) and a few other warriors from the vanar sena stand in a circle surrounded by the enemy army. The camera pans across the heroes in a circular motion as a crescendo builds up in the background.

The scene, as many Redditors pointed out, is eerily similar to the Battle of New York segment from Avengers, where the titular superheroes – Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Hawkeye and Black Widow – stand back to back in a circle while being surrounded by Loki’s Chitauri army. A similar background score builds up in that scene too. Even the way Sugreev roars in the Adipurush scene is similar to Hulk’s battle cry from Avengers.

Noticing the similarities, one Redditor quipped, “"Copy Everything, Everywhere, All At Once" should have been the title of this "movie".” Another added, “Wait, is the first 19 seconds really from the movie? It's lifted from the epic final battle of LOTR and of course the iconic Avengers scene. CGI is so bad, looks like from a game.”

Many pointed out that the music is also similar. “Even the bgm is similar,” read one comment. One comment summed up the general sentiment about the scene: “Every masterpiece has its cheap copy and today it’s Adipurush...”

Meanwhile, Adipurush’s woes have stretched to the box office as well. The Om Raut film has failed the crucial Monday test. It had taken a running start at the box office with exceedingly good numbers over the weekend. However, on its first working day, the film has crash landed, suffering a huge 77% drop in collections.

Outside the theatres, Adipurush has been courting controversy over its dialogue. Many have criticised the modern lingo used by some characters – chiefly Hanuman – saying it degrades their standing. The film has also been criticised for taking liberties in its plot and deviating from the epic, which is considered holy by many Hindus.