Raveena Tandon reveals why she was tight-lipped about her daughters' adoption

Actress Raveena Tandon was one of the popular actresses in the 90's. She was on a roll of giving back-to-back hits, and her performances also garnered praises from masses and classes. During these times, the actress took a brave step of adopting children, and she adopted two girls, Pooja and Chaya. However, she kept the adoption a secret from the public and remained tight-lipped on it.

Now, the actress has finally spoken about her silence. While speaking to RJ Sidharth Kanan Raveena revealed that when she adopted the girls, she did not speak to them initially, till they passed their 10th grade. She further added that after 10th, the girls started hanging out with her during shoots.

The 'Ziddi' actress further added that she was scared to say anything about it as she believed that magazines will state that Raveena had secretly become a mother, and would speculate about the father. Raveena pointed out that it was an ugly era. 'Itna gandh tha unke minds mein.' Thus, she decided to remain silent to dodge such derogatory stories.

Raveena Tandon got married to businessman Anil Thadani and they are blessed with two kids, Rasha and Ranbirvardhan. Raveena's adopted daughters are happily married and have been blessed with their kids.

While talking to Film Companion, Raveena said that she had been linked with men she shared platonic relationships with and recalled once being linked with her own brother. Raveena said she would cry herself to sleep and every month she would dread another gossipy tabloid ripping her reputation and credibility while she kept wondering why? To Film Companion, Raveena said, "I remember many, many sleepless nights that I would cry myself to sleep and I would dread every month, another yellow, gossipy tabloid completely ripping me, my credibility, my reputation, my parents into shreds and I would wonder, ‘What is it all about?’."

"They linked me with my own brother and Stardust wrote about that as well. 'There is a handsome, fair boy who comes to drop Raveena Tandon, we have discovered Raveena Tandon's boyfriend'. We have lived through that.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the Netflix series, 'Aranyak,' and she will also be seen in the much-awaited action-drama 'KGF Chapter 2' opposite Kannada rocking star Yash, Sanjay Dutt.