Raveena Tandon drops throwback photos from Bombay Velvet, says 'sad it didn’t make the mark'

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is one of the most talented and successful actresses that we have in the country. Recently, the actress dropped a series of her unseen throwback pictures on Instagram.

Sharing her throwback pictures from Bombay Velvet, the actress wrote, “#throwback #bombayvelvet loved my looks in this film … sad it didn’t make the mark. Since I love jazz , had loved some of the tracks too….” Undoubetedly, the actress look fan in all her pictures. Also Read: Raveena Tandon thanks PM Narendra Modi for condolence letter after her dad’s demise

Take a look:

Earlier, Raveena Tandon recalled being a target of tabloids back in the day while speaking with an online entertainment portal. Talking to Film Companion, Raveena said that she had been linked with men she shared platonic relationships with and recalled once being linked with her own brother.

Raveena said she would cry herself to sleep and every month she would dread another gossipy tabloid ripping her reputation and credibility while she kept wondering why? To Film Companion, Raveena said, "I remember many, many sleepless nights that I would cry myself to sleep and I would dread every month, another yellow, gossipy tabloid completely ripping me, my credibility, my reputation, my parents into shreds and I would wonder, ‘What is it all about?’."

"They linked me with my own brother and Stardust wrote about that as well. 'There is a handsome, fair boy who comes to drop Raveena Tandon, we have discovered Raveena Tandon's boyfriend'. We have lived through that. Who would clarify and how much would you? You were at the mercy of those journalists and editors. Even if you would say 'hello?', they would say, 'yeah, okay, take it with a pinch of salt'," she added.

For the unversed, Ravina Tandon was a renowned filmmaker-producer and had helmed several films including Anhonee, Khel Khel Mein, Majboor and Zindagi among others