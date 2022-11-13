Ranvir Shorey says Elon Musk should take advice from him on running Twitter

File photo

Actor Ranvir Shorey suggested to businessman Elon Musk on Saturday that he listen to input from average Twitter users like him on how to run the platform more efficiently.

Taking to Twitter, Ranvir wrote, “I take a break for two days and @twitter starts having a meltdown. @elonmusk should take advice from people like me who’ve been here almost everyday for more than a decade. (wink emoji).”

Even though Ranvir did not address it directly, it appeared that his tweet alludes to the controversy surrounding Elon Musk's controversial Twitter Blue scheme, which lasted only a few days before being scrapped due to impersonation concerns. Several accounts posing as major enterprises participated in the new scheme, which resulted in several businesses losing billions of dollars by purchasing blue ticks.

Replying to Ranvir’s tweet, one netizen wrote “Who knows he might be reading and considering your tweets. At least you are expressing your thoughts but most of "Gyani" doesn't even know WT* is going on with Twitter.

Ranvir, a long-time Twitter user, frequently tweets on the site and interacts with followers. The actor's most recent appearance was in Rajat Kapoor's recently released film RK/RKay.

A few days ago, Ranvir Shorey announced on social media that his father Krishan Dev Shorey had passed away on Friday evening at the age of 92. On Saturday, the actor posted a picture of his late father and a message about his passing on Twitter. His "biggest source of inspiration and protection," according to the actor.

Ranvir wrote, “My beloved father, Krishan Dev Shorey, passed away peacefully last night at the ripe old age of 92, surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He leaves behind wonderful memories and many admirers. I have lost my greatest source of inspiration and protection.”