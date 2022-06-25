Swara Bhasker blocks Ranvir Shorey on Twitter, his epic reaction leaves fans in splits

Swara Bhasker, Ranvir Shorey/Instagram

Recently, Ranvir Shorey learned that Swara Bhasker had blocked him on Twitter. Swara and Ranvir made no mention of the potential reason for her action, but Ranvir resorted to social media to voice his dismay.

The actor has blocked him from her profile @ReallySwara, according to a screenshot that Ranvir provided of Swara Bhasker's Twitter account when it was viewed from his page. Ranvir also posted a meme with the description "Just found out" showing a boy sobbing uncontrollably. Twitter users filled the post with queries and conjectures regarding Swara's possible reasons for blocking him even though she hasn't yet responded to this.

Here is the tweet:



Just found out pic.twitter.com/5Nyi2GCDP8 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 23, 2022

Swara and Ranvir previously collaborated on the short film Shame, which was published on YouTube in January 2019. In the revenge saga, which also starred Cyrus Sahukar, Seema Pahwa, and Sayani Gupta, Swara played a housekeeper named Fanny who plotted wicked vengeance against Ranvir, a hotel visitor, for firing her after she committed a mistake while doing her job duties.

In the suspense thriller 420 IPC, which debuted on ZEE5 in December 2021, Ranvir was last seen. He will soon be featured in Santosh Sivan's action-thriller movie Mumbaikar, an adaptation of the Tamil blockbuster Maanagaram. Vijay Sethupathi will make his Hindi film debut in the movie, which also stars Vikrant Massey. Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will also feature Ranvir.

Swara has been present at the film festivals where her short film Sheer Qorma has been screened. Shabana Azmi and Divya Dutta are also featured in the Faraz Arif Ansari-directed LGBTQ love story drama. Alongside Meher Vij, Shikha Talsania, and Pooja Chopra, she will also be seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar.