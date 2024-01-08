Ranveer Singh faces huge backlash for promoting Lakshadweep tourism with Maldives picture, deletes post later

Ranveer Singh faces criticism after he posts a pic from the Maldives while promoting Lakshadweep tourism.

Bollywood celebrities are often seen vacating in Maldives, however, recently when a Maldivian minister mocked PM Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Kangana Ranaut among other celebs joined the visit Lakshwadeep campaign under the hashtag ‘EploreIndianIslands’. Now, Ranveer Singh also joined the campaign, however, he mistakenly used a picture of Maldives rather than Indian Island and faced criticism.

On Monday, Ranveer Singh took to his Twitter and shared a picture of penned a note promoting the visit to Lakshadweep Island campaign. However, he mistakenly shared the picture of Maldives rather than Indian Islands and faced criticism for the same after which he was quick to correct his mistake and deleted the post.

Twitter users were quick to point out. One of the comments read, “One user wrote, “You are promoting Indian islands while putting a picture of Maldives. What is wrong with you, Ranveer?” He then posted another tweet with the same note but this time without the picture. The note read, “This year let’s make 2024 about exploring India and experiencing our culture. There is so much to see and explore across the beaches and the beauty of our country Chalo India. Let’s #exploreindianislands. Chalo bharat dekhe (sic).”

However, even after he corrected his mistake, users didn't spare Ranveer. One of the users wrote, “Too late to delete, the internet always wins (laughing with tears emojis).” Another commented, “Posted a Maldives pic and deleted (looking eyes emoji).”

This year let’s make 2024 about exploring India and experiencing our culture. There is so much to see and explore across the beaches and the beauty of our country



Chalo India let’s #exploreindianislands



Chalo bharat dekhe — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 8, 2024

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Lakshadweep Islands and posted some breathtaking pictures. The pics went viral on social media with many comparing them to Maldives and calling it a better tourist place.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in the movie Don 3. Helmed by Farhan Akhtar, the film's first glimpse received criticism from the audience with people slamming Farhan for replacing Shah Rukh Khan in the Don franchise. Talking about the same, Ranveer said, “I’m hoping to make Don my own and give it my spin, my interpretation. It is the handing over of the baton of one of the most loved and revered franchises of Hindi cinema. The significance of that is not lost on me. When the announcement was made, as expected, it came with its share of skepticism. But throughout the history of cinema, this has happened. Even as recently as perhaps when the Bond franchise changed hands and they announced Daniel Craig as the new Bond, it came with its fair share of skepticism. So, this is only natural.”