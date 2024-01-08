Headlines

Ranveer Singh faces huge backlash for promoting Lakshadweep tourism with Maldives picture, deletes post later

DNA TV Show: Why were elections in Bangladesh controversial this year?

Meet man who co-founded company worth Rs 632030 crore, owned over 700 apartments, his massive net worth is…

Marnus Labuschagne backs this star player to replace David Warner as opener in Tests for Australia

German football legend Franz Beckenbauer passes away at 78

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ranveer Singh faces huge backlash for promoting Lakshadweep tourism with Maldives picture, deletes post later

DNA TV Show: Why were elections in Bangladesh controversial this year?

Meet man who co-founded company worth Rs 632030 crore, owned over 700 apartments, his massive net worth is…

Inside Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s lavish mehendi ceremony in Udaipur

Indian cricketers who played most T20I matches as captain

Rohit Sharma's biggest achievements with MI in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Two Men Illegally Enter Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse, Fake ID Cards found

India-Maldives Diplomatic Row: 3 Ministers Suspended After Objectionable Comments Against PM Modi

T20 World Cup 2024, India's Schedule: From Fixtures, Dates To Venues - All You Need To Know

Ranveer Singh faces huge backlash for promoting Lakshadweep tourism with Maldives picture, deletes post later

This 2023 hit beat Dangal, 3 Idiots to become highest-rated Indian film on IMDb; it's not Jawan, Dunki or Animal

Animal box office collection crosses Rs 900 crore worldwide, Ranbir Kapoor film beats SRK's Pathaan's India haul

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Ranveer Singh faces huge backlash for promoting Lakshadweep tourism with Maldives picture, deletes post later

Ranveer Singh faces criticism after he posts a pic from the Maldives while promoting Lakshadweep tourism.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 11:55 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood celebrities are often seen vacating in Maldives, however, recently when a Maldivian minister mocked PM Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Kangana Ranaut among other celebs joined the visit Lakshwadeep campaign under the hashtag ‘EploreIndianIslands’. Now, Ranveer Singh also joined the campaign, however, he mistakenly used a picture of Maldives rather than Indian Island and faced criticism.

On Monday, Ranveer Singh took to his Twitter and shared a picture of penned a note promoting the visit to Lakshadweep Island campaign. However, he mistakenly shared the picture of Maldives rather than Indian Islands and faced criticism for the same after which he was quick to correct his mistake and deleted the post. 

Twitter users were quick to point out. One of the comments read, “One user wrote, “You are promoting Indian islands while putting a picture of Maldives. What is wrong with you, Ranveer?” He then posted another tweet with the same note but this time without the picture. The note read, “This year let’s make 2024 about exploring India and experiencing our culture. There is so much to see and explore across the beaches and the beauty of our country Chalo India. Let’s #exploreindianislands. Chalo bharat dekhe (sic).” 

However, even after he corrected his mistake, users didn't spare Ranveer. One of the users wrote, “Too late to delete, the internet always wins (laughing with tears emojis).” Another commented, “Posted a Maldives pic and deleted (looking eyes emoji).” 

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Lakshadweep Islands and posted some breathtaking pictures. The pics went viral on social media with many comparing them to Maldives and calling it a better tourist place.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in the movie Don 3. Helmed by Farhan Akhtar, the film's first glimpse received criticism from the audience with people slamming Farhan for replacing Shah Rukh Khan in the Don franchise. Talking about the same, Ranveer said, “I’m hoping to make Don my own and give it my spin, my interpretation. It is the handing over of the baton of one of the most loved and revered franchises of Hindi cinema. The significance of that is not lost on me. When the announcement was made, as expected, it came with its share of skepticism. But throughout the history of cinema, this has happened. Even as recently as perhaps when the Bond franchise changed hands and they announced Daniel Craig as the new Bond, it came with its fair share of skepticism. So, this is only natural.”

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ever seen an elephant rubbing its eye? this viral video will make you smile

Surender Pal Singh TT, who took oath as Minister without winning election, loses from Rajasthan's Karanpur

Meet man who wanted to be a cricketer, became CEO of Rs 14225720 crore company, earns Rs 5 crore daily

Microsoft Teams users will soon be able to 'work from car', new app on the way

'IPL mein zaroorat...': Virender Sehwag's cheeky dig as chef to accompany England cricket team for India tour

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE