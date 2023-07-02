Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ram Charan's video leaves netizens divided; 'Public will be super pissed if...'

Stills of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone for latest Instagram reel

The biggest names from the film industry come together for a video, and netizens are hoping that it's not just an advertisement for a brand. On Sunday, Ranveer Singh shared a video on his Instagram with the caption, "Unveil the secret! Stay tuned for the big reveal."

The new video features Singh as a badass agent with Deepika Padukone, Ram Charan, and Trisha. The clip starts with a tense Deepika Padukone registering a complaint about his missing husband. Elsewhere, Ranveer gets into action mode on getting some intel about a mission. The clip also shows a glimpse of Ram Charan chasing a man and Trisha with The Family Man's Chellum sir giving a tip.

Here's the video

As soon as the video was shared, netizens got divided about the action-packed video. While a few netizens praised the collaboration of the stars. Other netizens feared this is just another ad video for a brand. A netizen wrote, "DONT TELL ME ITS AN AD." Another netizen wrote, "I hope this is not some meesho ad." An internet user wrote, "Even without a single scene together, you guys have better chemistry than alia ranveer." Another internet user wrote, "THIS BETTER NOT BE AN AD." One of the netizen wrote, "I think it's Ching's ad."

On the work front, Ranveer will soon be seen with Alia Bhatt on Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Fighter. Ram Charan will be seen in Shankar's Game Changer, and Trisha was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan Part Two.