Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ram Charan's video leaves netizens divided; 'Public will be super pissed if...'

Ranveer Singh's video with Deepika Padukone, Trisha, and Ram Charan has left moviegoers excited. However, many netizens pointed out their distrust of the new collab.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 06:43 PM IST

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ram Charan's video leaves netizens divided; 'Public will be super pissed if...'
Stills of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone for latest Instagram reel

The biggest names from the film industry come together for a video, and netizens are hoping that it's not just an advertisement for a brand. On Sunday, Ranveer Singh shared a video on his Instagram with the caption, "Unveil the secret! Stay tuned for the big reveal." 

The new video features Singh as a badass agent with Deepika Padukone, Ram Charan, and Trisha. The clip starts with a tense Deepika Padukone registering a complaint about his missing husband. Elsewhere, Ranveer gets into action mode on getting some intel about a mission. The clip also shows a glimpse of Ram Charan chasing a man and Trisha with The Family Man's Chellum sir giving a tip. 

Here's the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

As soon as the video was shared, netizens got divided about the action-packed video. While a few netizens praised the collaboration of the stars. Other netizens feared this is just another ad video for a brand. A netizen wrote, "DONT TELL ME ITS AN AD." Another netizen wrote, "I hope this is not some meesho ad." An internet user wrote, "Even without a single scene together, you guys have better chemistry than alia ranveer." Another internet user wrote, "THIS BETTER NOT BE AN AD." One of the netizen wrote, "I think it's Ching's ad." 

On the work front, Ranveer will soon be seen with Alia Bhatt on Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Fighter. Ram Charan will be seen in Shankar's Game Changer, and Trisha was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan Part Two. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match
In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh
Meet BLACKPINK's Lisa who began career at 13; now earns Rs 81 crore per year, is most-followed K-pop star on Instagram
In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'
Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NCP chief Sharad Pawar breaks silence after nephew Ajit joins hand with Eknath Shinde govt
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.