Randeep Hooda gets injured after he faints while horse riding

Bollywood star Randeep Hooda recently got injured while riding a horse. As per a source, Randeep fainted during his horse riding session. Unfortunately, he suffered injuries and was rushed to the hospital immediately mishap.

The doctors have advised him complete bed rest for now. Last year, Randeep suffered an injury while shooting an action sequence for `Radhe` with Salman Khan for which the Highway actor had to undergo knee surgery. After learning about the incident, Randeep`s fans wished him a speedy recovery."Take care Randeep," a social media user commented."Randeep, hope you recover soon," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Randeep has recently started shooting for Swatantra Veer Savarkar, a biopic on V D Savarkar. It also marks the directorial debut of Randeep, who plays the titular role in the film.

Earlier, Randeep opened up on Boycott Bollywood culture and said that it doesn’t impact film’s release. While speaking to Pinkvilla, he stated, “This boycott culture on Twitter, Indians or the movie-going main audience is not really on Twitter and I don't think this really affects them. It might have to do with what they put out and what the people might be wanting. So I think a lot of times, we do make the mistake of pandering to an audience, whereas we don't really know them."

"So the moment we start making stories from our own point of view, and us as artists as an audience, it will automatically translate into something because the consumption of art is an individualistic thing, and it has to be an individualistic approach to bring it to people. If you go generic, then you might not touch anybody", the actor concluded. (With inputs from ANI)

